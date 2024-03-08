Hong Kong | Hong Kong presented a draft of its tougher security law

The new security law toughens the penalties.

Hong Kong presented the draft of its new security law on Friday. The new law stiffens penalties and expands an already strict security law that China introduced in 2020 after pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. The law has narrowed the region's democracy and civil rights significantly and driven many democracy activists into exile or prison.

The news agencies Reuters and AFP report on the matter.

New the law covers, for example, treason, espionage and outside interference. It expands the definitions of sabotage, popular incitement and state secrets and toughens the punishments. It is also feared that it will further reduce the freedom of business.

Professor of Law at the University of Hong Kong by Simon Young according to the broad definitions of crimes – especially those related to foreign interference – can prove challenging for companies.

“It may well be that companies or groups that have some connection to foreign governments may come under the radar as an external power,” Young said, according to Reuters.

of Hong Kong and Chinese officials have argued that the draft law is similar to some Western laws and that it was necessary to plug “loopholes” in the national security system.

“Geopolitics have become increasingly complex, and national security risks are increasingly imminent,” the government's statement said.

Several Legislative Council officials told reporters on Friday that they expect the new law to be approved before mid-April.

Chief Administrative Officer of Hong Kong John Lee had previously urged the legislators to approve the law changes as soon as possible.

On the other hand, the bill also stated that human rights, such as freedom of speech and the press, should be protected.

of Hong Kong the national security act entered into force in June 2020. After that, under the security act, for example banned commemoration of the 1989 Tiananmen massacre.

According to the travel bulletin of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs People, including tourists, can be arrested in Hong Kongif they are deemed to have engaged in activities against the security of Hong Kong or China.