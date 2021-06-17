Hong Kong | Hong Kong police raid raid on pro-democracy newspaper – editor-in-chief and four others arrested

This is the second raid on Apple Daily in less than a year.

Hong Kong police have raided the pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily and arrested five people under the SAR’s strict security law. Among those caught, Apple Daily, is also the magazine’s editor-in-chief Ryan Law.

Police said the individuals were arrested for allegedly plotting with foreign authorities or external parties to endanger national security.

A police source has told news agency AFP that the top five, which ended up wounded by police, was on the management ranks of Next Digital, parent company of Apple Day. The newspaper published a live image of the police raid on its Facebook account.

Democracy-friendly the magazine, which openly supported the protests in Hong Kong, has previously been the eye of the police. This is the second raid on Apple Daily in less than a year.

Magazine owner, billionaire Jimmy Lai was charged with intrigue following a raid last August.

Lai is currently serving several prison sentences for participating in pro-democracy demonstrations that shook the SAR two years ago.

The law’s total prison sentence is 20 months.

In 2020 China passed the Hong Kong Security Act, which allows it to condemn democracy activists. The new security law provides more opportunities to prosecute terrorist and separatist crimes and conspiracy with foreign powers.

In addition to Jimmy Law, nine other democracy activists were sentenced in May.

