Hong Kong | Hong Kong marches 47 opposition activists to court on Monday, accused face life imprisonment

According to China, those who demanded democracy committed a “subversive conspiracy”.

To China Hong Kong police will march in court on Monday, January 47th arrested opposition activist, reports the AFP news agency.

Everyone is accused of a “subversive conspiracy” that China criminalized when Hong Kong’s new security law came into force last summer.

Police arrested a total of 55 leading figures in the Hong Kong opposition in a morning raid in early January. A large-scale arrest attack was carried out by a thousand police at a total of 72 targets.

China enacted the Security Act at the end of June and took command of self-governing Hong Kong in response to the pro-democracy protests that continued from 2019.

Beijing’s actions were widely condemned, and Finland, for example, froze the extradition agreement with Hong Kong in October.

Under the Security Act, Hong Kong can extradite defendants to mainland China, which, in Finland’s view, does not have a functioning judicial system.

Now among those sentenced are parliamentarians representing the democracy movement such as James To and Claudia Mo as well as researchers, lawyers, social workers and a large number of young activists.

“Democracy is not a gift from heaven,” one of the organizers of the 2019 major demonstrations Jimmy Sham commented to reporters on Sunday in front of a police station in Hong Kong, according to AFP.

“Democracy must be earned and requires the strong will of many people.”

Activists released on foot after the arrests signed up at police stations on Sunday for a trial on Monday.

The indictment, now brought to justice, was “organizing a revolution” last summer as the Hong Kong opposition tried to hold shadow elections in the region’s legislature. China selected the actual candidates from among the people they liked.