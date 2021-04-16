Friday, April 16, 2021
Hong Kong | Hong Kong Democracy activist leader Jimmy Lai was sentenced to one year in prison

April 16, 2021
The verdict concerns last year’s big demonstrations.

Hong Kong a newspaper publisher among the most well-known democracy activists Jimmy Lai has been sentenced to 12 months in prison for his share in the second year of giant demonstrations.

Sentences are also pending today for eight other front-line activists.

The largest demonstration of democracy in 2019 mobilized 1.7 million people, or nearly a quarter of Hong Kong’s population.

After major demonstrations, China has pushed into Hong Kong for a security law that could impose severe penalties for activities deemed separatist.

