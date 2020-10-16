Hong Kong | Finland suspends extradition agreement with Hong Kong, based on fear of extradition to mainland China

Under the security law, which came into force in the summer, Hong Kong people may be sentenced to mainland China.

Finland suspend the extradition of criminals to Hong Kong.

The president of the Republic Sauli Niinistö On Friday, the Ministry of Justice approved a proposal to suspend the application of the extradition agreement between the Government of Finland and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Government said in a press release.

The United States, Britain, Australia and Canada, for example, have also terminated similar extradition agreements.

Decision the background is the National Security Act, which came into force in Hong Kong in July, allowing extradited suspects from Hong Kong to mainland China.

The fear is that if Finland extradited someone to Hong Kong at the request of the Hong Kong authorities, this would be condemned to mainland China, whose judiciary is not independent. Finland could thus indirectly hand over people to political trials.

Under the new law, the Chinese authorities have broad powers to detain citizens in Hong Kong on the grounds of national security. The charges may relate to terrorism, revolutionary activity and separatism.

With the Security Act, slogans in favor of Hong Kong’s independence and criticism from the Chinese leadership became illegal.

Democracy activist Leung Kwok-hung arrived in court in Hong Kong yesterday. He is accused of participating in an illegal gathering commemorating the Tiananmen Square massacre.­

Dozens of people have been arrested under the law, and several opposition figures in Hong Kong have fled abroad. China has also issued an arrest warrant for six democracy activists living abroad.

Hong Kong the opposition and Western countries widely opposed the security law, which was feared in advance to affect, among other things, the freedom of assembly and expression of Hong Kong people. Residents of the Special Administrative Region have so far enjoyed many freedoms that residents of mainland China do not have.

In July, HS explained the ways in which the law changed Hong Kong’s position.

As well as the Finnish Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson (r) that the Secretary of State Pekka Haavisto (green) assess for HS as soon as the law came into force in July, that despite the valid extradition agreement, no one would be extradited from Finland to Hong Kong in the current situation.

The agreement with Hong Kong was made in very different circumstances at the time, Haavisto commented at the time.

“The extradition could include closed trials or, in the worst case, the threat of the death penalty if a person moves to mainland China. These are things that the Finnish authorities will certainly take into account in this new situation. In my opinion, such an agreement cannot really be applied in such a new situation, ”Haavisto said in July.