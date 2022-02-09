Hong Kong | Finland and 20 other countries condemn restrictions on freedom of expression and the press in Hong Kong

Behind the statement is mainland China’s tightening grip on the island’s freedoms and the closure of numerous independent media outlets.

Finland is with in the opinion, which condemns the restrictions on freedom of expression and the press in Hong Kong. The statement has been signed by a total of 21 countries, including the United States, Germany, and Britain.

The signatory countries are deeply concerned about the attacks by both mainland Chinese and Hong Kong authorities on free and independent media on the island.

By way of illustration the statement mentions the raid on Stand News and the arrests of its employees, as well as the closure of Citizen News.

The independent Citizen News ceased operations in early January. It was already the third independent media to close within six months.

Citizen News considered it necessary to close the publishing business because staff could no longer work safely in Hong Kong.

Of the year Under the so-called National Security Act, which came into force in the summer of 2020, the media in Hong Kong have been ridden and severely restricted. Due to the actions of the authorities, several local independent media have had to close down.

“These ongoing efforts, such as undermining human rights, freedom of expression, and the transmission of information and ideas, are eroding Hong Kong’s international reputation,” the statement said.

The statement also calls on the Hong Kong and mainland Chinese authorities to respect freedom of the press and expression in Hong Kong as part of the island’s constitution and the joint declaration between China and Britain.