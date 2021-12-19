Hong Kong’s political elite began voting this Sunday (Saturday 18 GMT) to choose new members of the local legislature, reserved for “patriots”, under new rules that drastically reduce the number of elected seats and control who can compete.

The polls were opened at 8:30 am (21:30 pm in Brasília) with approximately 4.5 million registered voters, in the city of 7.5 million inhabitants. Electoral centers will remain open for 14 hours and polls predict low turnout.

For the first time, sections were installed on the Chinese border so that mainland voters could vote.

Under the rules, all candidates were screened for patriotism and political loyalty to China. Furthermore, only 20 of the 90 seats will be directly elected.

The majority of seats, 40, will be chosen by a committee of 1,500 Beijing supporters. The remaining 30 will be elected by pro-Beijing committees representing business organizations and other sectors.

City ruler Carrie Lam and her ministers have sought to generate enthusiasm among voters.

The government paid for advertisements on the front pages of newspapers and billboards, sent pamphlets to homes and messages to cell phones with messages about the elections.

However, recent polls indicate that only 48% of those polled intend to vote and 52% indicate that there is no candidate worthy of their vote.

