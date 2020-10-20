Hong Kong | Democracy activists have already been arrested under Hong Kong’s new security law – now watching what happens to those fleeing to Taiwan

The new National Security Act has been in heavy use by the police. Arrest warrants have also been issued for several democracy activists living abroad.

Last months have already shown that Beijing provided national security law shakes the Hong Kong legal system in different ways.

The biggest fears of local opponents of the law and many Western countries were the possibility enshrined in the article of taking violators of the new law to mainland China for conviction.

This has worried Finland as well last week decided to freeze extradition agreement with Hong Kong.

Mainland China and Hong Kong, which has enjoyed autonomous status, has different legal systems: Hong Kong has been proud of its independent judiciary, with the leading Communist Party in mainland China deciding prosecutions and convictions if it so wishes.

Dissidents have gotten a cold ride in mainland Chinese law. The death penalty is also in force and used in China.

The new law prohibits conspiracy with terrorism and foreign power, among other things, but in practice the clauses extend to slogans in favor of Hong Kong independence and criticism of the Chinese leadership. In the past, there was quite a lot of freedom of speech in Hong Kong.

At least 25 people have been arrested under the new security law. Pictured are police inspecting people during a demonstration on China National Day.­

The law came into force at the end of June and has been passed by police for hard use. At least 25 people have been arrested on that basis, for example, for using banned slogans and running websites that promote Hong Kong’s independence.

No one is known to have yet been convicted or taken from Hong Kong to mainland China under the new law.

Twelve however, at the end of August, the democracy activist came to the attention of the mainland Chinese judiciary. Chinese border guards captured their ship at sea when activists apparently tried to escape from Hong Kong to Taiwan.

One of them Andy Litä, was suspected in Hong Kong of conspiracy with foreign powers, a violation of security law. Other refugees between the ages of 17 and 33 were suspected of riot-related violations of “normal law,” Human Rights Watch (HRW) says.

Hong Kong is now closely monitoring how the group is doing in China, as it has a taste of precedent in its treatment.

Refugees are being held in China for illegal border crossing and escape assistance, but a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying wrote on Twitter that they are not “democracy activists, but trying to secede Hong Kong from China”.

Such separatism is against Hong Kong’s security law and Chinese law, so democracy activists fear the charges will spread.

The man quarreled with police in a banned protest on China National Day on October 1st.­

According to their families, the detainees have not been allowed to choose their legal assistants, but China says they have accepted the assistants proposed by the state.

Assistants hired by families have not been allowed to see the detainees. According to HRW, some of these assistants have been handed over due to threats.

Monia Democracy activists have also been arrested in Hong Kong in recent weeks and months for violating non-security laws.

For example Tam Tak-chitä accused words that denigrate and hate the government – and are based on a law that was last used 23 years ago. About a dozen people were arrested for helping the Taiwan escape.

There has been much concern in Western countries that the new security law will also penalize actions taken outside Hong Kong, such as criticism of China.

Hong Kong has already issued an arrest warrant for several democracy activists living abroad. Some of them have fled Hong Kong recently, but a U.S. citizen, for example Samuel Chu has lived in the United States for 30 years.

Because of this law, many Western countries have warned citizens not to travel to Hong Kong. There are fears that a person critical of China abroad may be arrested on his way.

Several universities around the world have given students of Chinese politics and history the opportunity to return their written work anonymously.

An activist group took part in a demonstration on China’s National Day on October 1, with police keeping a close eye on the crowd.­

The protester held a yellow balloon symbolizing the democracy movement in a forbidden demonstration on China’s National Day.­

“Grandmother Wong” that is, 64 years of age Alexandra Wongin the case is not really related to national security law, but it has increased pro-democracy concerns about the legal treatment of Hong Kong people.

Wong, who waved the British flag during the protests, lost from Hong Kong 14 months ago, but reappeared last Saturday, BBC.

Alexandra Wong waved the British flag during a demonstration in the summer of 2019.­

Wong said he was arrested on the mainland Chinese side in the city of Shenzhen in August last year. In his own words, he was forced to write written confessions, sing patriotic songs, and wave the Chinese flag to the camera.

Wong was held for more than a year across China on suspicion of raising disputes. He was free on bail and was not allowed to travel to Hong Kong until the end of September.

Hong Kong administrative director Carrie Lam has supported China. He has said that young people who tried to flee to Taiwan should be convicted in mainland China for the crimes they committed there.

Lam has also stated that the traditional doctrine of the triad of power does not apply in Hong Kong, although he later withdrew his words a little. According to the doctrine of triangulation, legislative, executive, and judicial powers are clearly kept separate.

Shortly thereafter, the judge James Spigelman erosi From the Hong Kong Supreme Court of Appeal. He cited the content of the National Security Act as the reason.