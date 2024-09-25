A team of researchers from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology has developed a robot intended for bending and tying steel rodsa tool that seeks to mitigate the growing shortage of labor in the construction industry.

In addition to reducing the shortage of workers, The robot also responds to the physical demands involved in tying reinforcements.a typically arduous job, according to Hong Kong newspaper South China Morning Post.

The prototype will arrive in December in key markets such as Hong Kong, the Greater Bay Area, Singapore and Saudi Arabiawith the aim of mitigating the lack of qualified workers in these regions.

Automating critical tasks such as rebar bending and tying not only promises to increase efficiency on projects, but also seeks to reduce the physical burden on operators, allowing for precise cutting and forming without the manual effort that has historically been necessary.

Industry experts quoted by the newspaper highlighted that The implementation of this technology could significantly improve job performance and, at the same time, increase safety in the work environment, reducing the risk of injuries associated with handling heavy materials.

In this regard, researchers have pointed out that the construction sector has depended on traditional methods for centuries, which has motivated the search for smarter and more efficient solutions.

According to previous tests, the robot is able to complete the task of tying rods in just five seconds, compared to the 15 to 20 seconds it takes a person to do so.

Our goal is to improve working conditions that are not ideal for operators.

Its creators stressed that this tool does not seek to replace workers, as it requires human supervision and operation.

“Our aim is to improve the less than ideal working conditions for workers,” they said, adding that the device could motivate those who are reluctant to learn how to tie rods to become familiar with its use.

Hong Kong workforce

The workforce in Hong Kong has experienced a 6% decline between 2018 and 2022, reaching a total of 3.46 million people, with a notable reduction of 160,000 unskilled workers, according to local media.

He Construction Industry Council The deficit is expected to grow to 40,000 skilled workers by 2027, compared with a shortage of 15,000 in 2023.

To address this crisis, the construction industry has been authorized to hire up to 12,000 workers from mainland China and other countries under a specific program.

