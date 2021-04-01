Hong Kong | Convictions of nine Hong Kong activists, including media mogul Jimmy Lai

Last year, China passed the Hong Kong Security Act, which gave the central government more freedom to condemn, for example, democracy activists for subversive activities.

In Hong Kong a total of nine democracy activists have been convicted over a protest last year. They are said to have organized one of the largest demonstrations of 2019 and participated in the same demonstration.

The protests opposed a bill that would have facilitated the extradition of crime suspects to mainland China.

Hong Kong police arrested a total of 55 leading figures in the Hong Kong opposition in a morning raid in early January.

The court sentenced a total of seven activists on Thursday, in addition to two others who had previously pleaded guilty.

Among those convicted was, among other things, a media mogul Jimmy Lai, which over the years has participated in numerous demonstrations in Hong Kong. The Apple Daily media, founded by law, has become a kind of mouthpiece for Hong Kong protesters.

In addition, the court condemned, among other things, the practice of attorney and politicians Martin Leen, which previously served, inter alia, in the Hong Kong Legislative Council.

The defense relied on freedom of assembly and the fact that the police had approved the initial demonstration, which, however, eventually swelled into a demonstration by hundreds of thousands of people. Prosecutors say there is no complete freedom of assembly in Hong Kong.

The sentences of the convicts will be revealed later. Experts estimate that the sentence could be 12 to 18 months. The maximum term of imprisonment is five years.