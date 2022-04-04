Tuesday, April 5, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Hong Kong | Controversial administrative director Carrie Lam is not seeking an extension in Hong Kong

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 4, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Carrie Lam has been criticized for the security law that undermined democracy in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong disputed administrative director Carrie Lam announced on Monday that he did not intend to seek an extension for his pest.

Lam’s five-year term ends at the end of June. A selection committee favorable to the Chinese administration will elect a new director in May.

Lam told a news conference that he will hold office until the end of the term, but will end his 42-year career thereafter. Lam says he focuses on his family.

Carrie Lam has been the subject of international criticism since Hong Kong drafted and enacted a strict security law that narrowed democracy in the region. The drafting of the law sparked protests in Hong Kong.

The security law banned anti-Chinese action, support for Hong Kong independence, and “conspiracy” with foreign powers.

Among other things The United States imposed sanctions on Lamia and against fourteen other Hong Kong and Chinese authorities two years ago.

See also  'Putin's financiers' - Secret document puts pressure on Chelsea boss Abramovich

#Hong #Kong #Controversial #administrative #director #Carrie #Lam #seeking #extension #Hong #Kong

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Results and summary of WWE WrestleMania 38 sunday: Roman Reigns makes history against Lesnar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.