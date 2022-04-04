Carrie Lam has been criticized for the security law that undermined democracy in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong disputed administrative director Carrie Lam announced on Monday that he did not intend to seek an extension for his pest.

Lam’s five-year term ends at the end of June. A selection committee favorable to the Chinese administration will elect a new director in May.

Lam told a news conference that he will hold office until the end of the term, but will end his 42-year career thereafter. Lam says he focuses on his family.

Carrie Lam has been the subject of international criticism since Hong Kong drafted and enacted a strict security law that narrowed democracy in the region. The drafting of the law sparked protests in Hong Kong.

The security law banned anti-Chinese action, support for Hong Kong independence, and “conspiracy” with foreign powers.

Among other things The United States imposed sanctions on Lamia and against fourteen other Hong Kong and Chinese authorities two years ago.