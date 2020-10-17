Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Hong Kong | Chinese embassy criticizes Finland’s decision to suspend extradition agreement with Hong Kong, urges “stop interfering in the country’s affairs”

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
October 17, 2020
in World
0
0
SHARES
6
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

On Friday, President Niinistö approved the Ministry of Justice’s proposal to suspend the extradition agreement. A resolution was made due to Hong Kong’s new Safety Act sparked concerns.

China’s The embassy criticizes Finland’s decision to suspend the extradition of criminals to Hong Kong and urges Finland to “stop interfering in Chinese affairs”.

China expresses “deep concern” and “strong opposition” to decision, described in Chinese embassy report on Friday in the bulletin.

The president of the Republic Sauli Niinistö On Friday, the Ministry of Justice approved a proposal to suspend the application of the extradition agreement between the Government of Finland and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. There is a fear of legal protection for extradited people now that China has tightened its grip on Hong Kong.

Read more: Finland suspends extradition agreement with Hong Kong, based on fear of extradition to mainland China

A national security law came into force in Hong Kong in July, allowing criminals to be extradited from Hong Kong to mainland China. The fear is that if Finland extradited someone to Hong Kong at the request of the Hong Kong authorities, this would be condemned to mainland China, whose judiciary is not independent.

The United States, Britain, Australia and Canada, for example, have also terminated similar extradition agreements.

Read more: The dreaded security law has only been in force for a couple of months, but it even shows up in Hong Kong in the contents of textbooks

The Chinese Embassy’s press release justifies the new National Security Law as an important step towards China’s “one country, two systems” principle. In the West, the new law is feared to affect people’s freedom in Hong Kong.

The press release urges Finland to stop interfering in China’s internal affairs, and points out that the affairs of the Hong Kong Special Region are only matters belonging to China, which may not be interfered with by foreign powers.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Next Post

Coronavirus: new record of daily cases in France, with 32,427 new infections

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In