Hong Kong | Chinese embassy criticizes Finland’s decision to suspend extradition agreement with Hong Kong, urges “stop interfering in the country’s affairs”

On Friday, President Niinistö approved the Ministry of Justice’s proposal to suspend the extradition agreement. A resolution was made due to Hong Kong’s new Safety Act sparked concerns.

China’s The embassy criticizes Finland’s decision to suspend the extradition of criminals to Hong Kong and urges Finland to “stop interfering in Chinese affairs”.

China expresses “deep concern” and “strong opposition” to decision, described in Chinese embassy report on Friday in the bulletin.

The president of the Republic Sauli Niinistö On Friday, the Ministry of Justice approved a proposal to suspend the application of the extradition agreement between the Government of Finland and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. There is a fear of legal protection for extradited people now that China has tightened its grip on Hong Kong.

A national security law came into force in Hong Kong in July, allowing criminals to be extradited from Hong Kong to mainland China. The fear is that if Finland extradited someone to Hong Kong at the request of the Hong Kong authorities, this would be condemned to mainland China, whose judiciary is not independent.

The United States, Britain, Australia and Canada, for example, have also terminated similar extradition agreements.

The Chinese Embassy’s press release justifies the new National Security Law as an important step towards China’s “one country, two systems” principle. In the West, the new law is feared to affect people’s freedom in Hong Kong.

The press release urges Finland to stop interfering in China’s internal affairs, and points out that the affairs of the Hong Kong Special Region are only matters belonging to China, which may not be interfered with by foreign powers.