Of the 90 members of the special legislature, only 20 will be elected by direct universal suffrage.

China on Tuesday officially confirmed changes to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Electoral Code, AFP news agency reported. Representing Hong Kong in the Chinese People’s Congress Tam Yiu-chung said the 167-member standing committee of Congress passed the new law unanimously.

China’s annual People’s Congress accepted guidelines for the law at its March 11 session by a vote of 2895-0. The Standing Committee exercises legislative power between sessions of Congress, but the actual decisions are made by the Chinese Communist Party.

News agency According to Reuters, the Hong Kong Electoral Commission set up by Beijing will in future elect 40 members directly to Hong Kong’s 90-member legislature. Of the remaining, only 20 will be elected by direct universal suffrage, with the other choices being made by pro-China committees.

The number of members of the Electoral Commission will increase from 1,200 to 1,500. In practice, the board resolves the balance of power in the special area legislature, which in turn elects the Hong Kong Regional Director.

Amendment to the law is part of China’s restoration of discipline following the pro-democracy demonstrations in Hong Kong that began in 2019. The security law enacted last June increased the powers of the authorities and dozens of opposition leaders and activists have been arrested under the law.

According to the Chinese Communist regime, only “patriots” have to be elected to the Hong Kong leadership, which is a reference to an obedient people to Beijing. Hong Kong belongs to China but has enjoyed extensive autonomy since Britain handed it back to China in 1997.