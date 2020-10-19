Hong Kong | China rolled over to Finland because of a theoretical problem – Are good relations with China now at stake?

Finland suspended its extradition agreement to Hong Kong on Friday, and China was immediately attacked. Finland has never received extradition requests to Hong Kong, so the problem was mainly theoretical.

Last At the end of the week, Finland received a rare diplomatic earlobe from China.

Everything went fast.

The president of the Republic Sauli Niinistö approved on Friday by the Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson (r) a proposal that Finland cease to apply the Extradition Treaty to Hong Kong.

Finland will therefore no longer agree to extradite criminals to Hong Kong. The reason is that under the law, which came into force in the summer, Hong Kong can still extradite people to mainland China for conviction. There is no functioning rule of law.

China responded immediately. Already on the same day, the Chinese Embassy in Helsinki published a strict statement, where it threatened Finland with deteriorating relations.

“China urges [– –] Finland to stop all interference in Hong Kong’s affairs and China’s internal affairs so that it does not jeopardize relations between Finland and China, ”the delegation roared.

China’s the reaction came as no surprise.

China has responded with force every time it has felt threatened. There are enough examples from the immediate area.

The Prime Minister of Denmark Lars Løkke Rasmussen met the Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of Tibet, in 2009. China refused to meet with the Danish leadership for years before Denmark humbled itself to recognize the special status of Tibet for China.

The Dalai Lama was no longer seen at ministerial tables.

Norway, on the other hand, was left out for six years when the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to a dissident Liu Xiaobolle 2010.

Sweden’s relationship with China has been a roller coaster since Sweden abducted a Swedish citizen, a book publisher Gui Minhain in the year 2015.

Sweden is not quite in the ranks, as China’s retaliation has not scared Sweden. It has continued on a steep line.

At the end of June, EU leaders held a video conference the day after China approved the controversial Hong Kong security agreement. The only one proposing sanctions on China was Sweden.

Has Finland surreptitiously taken a harder line in its China policy?

Vice versa. Finland seems to have worked well in Finnish.

Hong Kong the situation escalated in the summer. The Hong Kong Security Act has been interpreted as depriving Hong Kong of its special status and bringing it ever closer to China, which has no knowledge of democracy and the rule of law.

Why did Finland only terminate the agreement now?

“We said that already in the summer [sopimuksen solmimisen aikaiset] circumstances had changed, ”says Justice Minister Anna-Maja Henriksson.

After that, Finland waited for the right moment. Such came last week when the Netherlands and Ireland announced the termination of their own extradition agreements.

Anna-Maja Henriksson (r)­

The first and perhaps decisive domino tile was Germany. Chancellor Angela Merkel already announced in the summer that Germany would terminate its extradition agreement to Hong Kong.

“This was where these decisions were followed,” Henriksson says.

It’s about there was no current problem between Finland and China.

Finland has never received extradition requests to Hong Kong, so the problem was mainly theoretical. With the decision, Finland ensured that it would remain so.

“Now Finland does not have to process extradition requests if they come,” says Henriksson.

Already in the summer Henriksson and the Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto (Green) said no one would be extradited to Hong Kong again, even though there was no formal decision on the matter. Would it have been possible to continue along the same line?

Maybe it would, Henriksson replies, but it was better. “In practice, this was a clear and straightforward decision,” he says.

Although waited until Germany, Ireland and the Netherlands have made their own decision?

“Yeah. It shows that more EU countries are behind this. ”

Finland has so far acted cautiously in its policy towards China, and China has not sighed. Can Finland, in turn, find itself in a similar cycle of retaliation as the other Nordic countries?

There is no reason not to.

China has acted consistently rigorously whenever it has felt threatened. The same principles worked near and far, and China’s warning was clear.

However, there is now no indication that the situation is deteriorating rapidly. Thus, says China-Finland relations have long followed Sari Arho Havrén, who currently works at Business Finland’s EU Liaison Office in Brussels.

“Finland was not the first country to terminate the agreement. It has worked moderately and followed a few other EU countries, ”he says.

The front is quite united, so there is no reason for China to worry more about Finland. And it is not just about the EU: the United States, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom have also suspended or suspended their agreements.

Diplomatic squeaking can sometimes get out of hand. The fact of the matter still doesn’t threaten China’s interests, so it may not want to sacrifice too much energy. In the case of Finland, it was largely an empty article.

Instead, China would surely dig out a diplomatic hammer if the Finnish state leadership met the Dalai Lama, for example.

China’s motives for raising a major dispute have sometimes seemed haphazard and unpredictable. For example, the treatment of Chinese tourists in Sweden led to a much bigger soup than one would have guessed.

Sometimes it seems to be just what comes up on China’s social media. Of course, it is impossible to judge when an online conversation is mechanized.

Finland has sometimes been a little proud of good relations with China. After all, Finland recognized the People’s Republic of China in 1949 and became a pioneer of Chinese trade as early as the 1950s.

Finland does not have any special status in China.

“Good relationships are not set in stone,” says Arho Havrén, who wrote his dissertation On the development of relations between Finland and the People’s Republic of China until 1989.

Finland is a small country on the northern edge of Europe, China is a superpower bulging in the sense of its power.

Finland’s relations with China, which are realistically thought, are good as long as China wants them to be good.