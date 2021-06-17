Hong Kong police have frozen assets worth $ 2.3 million Usa of three companies related to the ‘Apple Daily’ newspaper of tycoon Jimmy Lai, accused of violating the national security law.

The manager, Ryan Law, has been arrested along with four other executives in a police raid on the newspaper’s editorial staff. It is the first time that a seizure order directly affects a media company under the new law imposed by Beijing on the former British colony.

“The assets of three companies have been frozen, Apple Daily Limited, Apple Daily Printing Limited and Apple Daily Intellect Limited”, police officer Steve Li told reporters, explaining that “the assets amount to $ 18 million. Hong Kong in total. “

The newspaper broadcast the raid live on his Facebook account. At a press conference, the police said that since 2019 Apple Daily has published more than 30 articles calling on countries to impose sanctions on Hong Kong and mainland China. The authorities added that the assets of Apple Daily Limited, Apple Daily Printing Limited and Ad internet Limited had been frozen.