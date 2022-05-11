Cardinal Joseph Zen was arrested by the Hong Kong authorities. The 90-year-old former Catholic bishop of Hong Kong was arrested last night in connection with his role as administrator of the ‘612 Humanitarian Relief Fund’, which supported pro-democracy protesters in paying the legal fees they faced. The local media reported it. The fund, established in 2019, was dissolved last year. Zen is an open supporter of the pro-democracy movement. He left his post as bishop of Hong Kong in 2009.

Cardinal Zen “is in a police station to be interrogated”, Father Bernardo Cervellera, PIME missionary now in Hong Kong, director of AsiaNews for many years, tells the Adnkronos.

“The Police have not said anything for now. It is known that Cardinal Zen is in a police station to be questioned. For now – he explains – it is known that five of the six people who were responsible members of the Fund he helped have been arrested. the supporters of democracy. More than anything else, those who were convicted and who needed financial support for legal costs or who had been injured for hospital expenses. It is a very charitable thing “.

Cardinal Zen has always been in the sights of the Chinese government. “China – observes Father Cervellera – does not see it very well. This thing happened in relation to the security law: the police expressed the doubt that they were somehow financed from abroad. Since it was a fund open to all donations , they received donations from everyone so now the police have raised the suspicion that they were being paid from abroad. This fund itself was open to the generosity of the people. Hong Kong citizens are famous for their generosity. Maybe there have been. even foreigners who have made donations because the events in Hong Kong have interested the public around the world “. A blow to the democratic movement? “These are very prominent personalities who have educated people to democracy. They have always been very explicit, giving judgments and educating young people”, says Father Bernardo Cervellera, reiterating that at the moment Cardinal Zen is in a “police station where he is questioned “.