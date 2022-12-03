Billionaire Calvin Lo wants to invest in what would be the 11th team on the Formula 1 grid. According to the British newspaper Mirror, the insurance businessman wants to enter the category by 2026.

The Hong Kong man has a net worth of 1,385 billion euros (R$ 7.6 billion) and has always been an enthusiast of the category. He has already stated, however, to the Daily Star newspaper that any involvement with Formula 1 will only be financial.

“We are still exploring what capacity I would be involved in F1. I’m not smart enough to run the team! Any involvement I had would be financial,” he admitted.

To the Mirror he said that he has the ambition to enter the category by 2026 and that money would not be the problem. “The funny thing is, the entry bar is not the problem. Not the €200 million entry fee. The issue is making sure we can sustain and continue after one year, two years, three years and so on,” he explained.

He explained that he has strong relations with Willians, which was recently bought by an investment fund, but that talks are still going on.