Chinese patriotism takes over Hong Kong. The new deputies of the Legislative Council of the former British colony took office on Monday in a ceremony “only for patriots” – that is, faithful defenders of the Xi Jinping regime – where the main emblems of the region were replaced by those of the Asian giant despite criticism at the local and international level. Ninety deputies were sworn in after the last December elections in which the Beijing candidates won a large majority. A process that a good part of the Democratic opponents considered a “farce” while their companions were imprisoned or forced into exile in order not to be persecuted.

Hong Kong’s head of government, Carrie Lam, presided over the ceremony that gives rise to a new four-year legislature and that will eliminate the little opposition that the House already harbored after the new National Security Law, which many consider criminalizes the opponents and aims to end dissent, considered “unpatriotic” by Beijing. And it is that only the candidates considered patriotic by the Asian giant could appear in the last elections. The result gave form to a Legislative Council that, according to the central Executive, is “exempt from anti-China elements.”

Beijing called the new policies for Hong Kong a return to “stability” and a solution to the “chaos” unleashed by foreign forces in the area. However, for the international community, the Asian giant has broken its promise to preserve the freedoms and autonomy contained in the declaration signed with the United Kingdom in 1997, when the former British colony came under Chinese rule.

Proof of this is the media censorship that exists in the territory. What, in the eyes of the international community, is a repression of freedom of expression has just been added by another newspaper. The independent media ‘Citizen News’ announced yesterday that it was definitively halting its activity due to the lack of freedom of the press and to “ensure the well-being of the staff” after the arrests of several editors.

Defend the “free press”



This new blow to journalism comes less than a week after the closure of ‘Stand News’, after six people related to the newspaper were arrested after a police raid that ended with the closure of the outlet. The same fate suffered ‘Apple Daily’, after a columnist was arrested on suspicion of “conspiracy to conspire with countries or foreign forces to endanger national security,” according to authorities.

Faced with these events, the head of the Reporters Without Borders office in East Asia, Cédric Alviani, urged democracies “to act in accordance with their own values ​​and obligations” and to “defend what remains of the free press in Hong Kong, before the Chinese model of information control takes another victim.