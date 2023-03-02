Hong Kong started this month of March with a unmissable offer for all tourists who want to travel to Asian territory. The administrative region will give away thousands of plane tickets and other benefits among the participants from all the continents of the globe.

The campaign called ‘Hello Hong Kong’ is part of a series of attempts to reactivate the tourism sector in the area, and in China in general, which has seen a drop in tourist visits since the pandemic. In fact, the passenger figures have not yet been recovered.

The bell will last six months and will invest a total of 250 million euros to finance gifts to the lucky ones 500,000 winners.

Tickets will go on sale in phases, according to the city’s Tourist Office. Those interested who are residents of the United States, Europe and Latin America and the Caribbean they must wait until May to be able to participate.

The ‘Hello Hong Kong’ campaign will give away half a million plane tickets in total.

The most modern part of the city is concentrated on the island of Hong Kong.

The draws will be assigned in batches in which the first 17,400 flights were given away to Taiwanese citizens; later they will be delivered to the rest of the countries of Southeast Asia and from the month of April they will be given away in the mainland China region.

‘The Pearl of the Orient’, as Hong Kong is known, it is a large highly modern metropolis and with a huge tourist attraction for those who seek to know the traditional Asian culture along with a great offer of the city of the new centurywhich is characteristic in Hong Kong with the high skyscrapers and the life of the city.

Hong Kong Victoria Summit is a commercial area located on the highest mountain in the city, full of skyscrapers, shops and restaurants.

The Hong Kong authorities announced this campaign last February with the objective of the city resuming tourist activity after three years of crisis and health restrictions due to the covid pandemic.

How can I participate?



The Hong Kong International Airport website set up a special section in which those interested can participate in the contest. For those who fly from Europe or America, they must wait until May to be able to compete.

There is only two conditions to participate: be a member of the airline with which the tourist will travel to Hong Kong and be over 18 years of age.

According to the tourist office tickets will be awarded through a lottery system or by order of arrival and purchase, so nothing is guaranteed.

The Chinese administrative region will cover the cost of the round-trip ticket; however, the other expenses must be assumed by the beneficiary, so if you want to participate it is advisable to save earlyas Hong Kong is considered one of the most expensive destinations to live.

Universities in Hong Kong allow the development of specialized scientific knowledge, as well as the acquisition of cultural and human knowledge.

In the case of Colombia, Hong Kong does not require a visa for Colombian passport holders as long as the purpose for which you travel is tourism.

The stay permit is up to 90 days, enough time to enjoy the 1,500 discounts on attractions and services offered by the program.

After 90 days, the citizen must leave the country. In order to extend your stay or travel for other purposes it is necessary to have an approved visa.

