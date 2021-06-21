ofChristiane Kühl shut down

Hong Kong marks the first anniversary of the security law passed by China. Since then, the authorities have been cracking down on activists in particular. Now it’s against free media.

Hong Kong – Just in time for the one-year anniversary of the draconian security law in Hong Kong, the authorities set out to smash an independent newspaper for the first time. The popular and often China-critical newspaper Apple Daily may be on the verge of extinction, the AFP news agency reported on Monday. This is mainly due to the fact that the authorities frozen the newspaper’s accounts a few days ago. Therefore, neither reporters nor dealers could pay, manager Mark Simon told AFP. The newspaper asked the authorities to unblock the accounts. So far, however, there have been no signals that the local government will give in. The parent company Next Digital will decide on Friday whether to close the Chinese-language newspaper, which has been in existence for 26 years, reports the Hong Kong company South China Morning Post.

An end to the Apple Daily would be a major turning point for Hong Kong. The former British crown colony was never a complete democracy. But freedom of the press and an independent judiciary were respected even after the return to China in 1997. The local media are cosmopolitan and diverse – so far. The Chinese Communist Party has long tried to influence political events in Hong Kong – China-friendly politicians have dominated parliament since 1997. However, it has only been since the security law was passed in June 2020 that the Hong Kong authorities have acted directly against critics of China, initially primarily against activists themselves. China also pushed through an electoral reform that significantly reduced the opposition’s chances of voting. So now the authorities are targeting the traditionally diverse media.

Hong Kong: Authorities are cracking down on democracy-friendly Apple Daily

The Apple Daily has long been a thorn in Beijing’s side for its clear support for the Hong Kong democracy movement and its criticism of the Chinese government. Newspaper founder Jimmy Lai has been arrested several times and has been in custody since April. So far, however, the newspaper has been able to continue running as normal. Now, however, things are no longer looking really good for the Apple Daily. Last week, five senior officials were arrested during a police operation involving more than 500 officers, including the editor-in-chief Law Wai-kwong. The police also confiscated computers and froze the newspaper’s assets. The reasoning of the authorities: The newspaper called for international sanctions against Hong Kong and Beijing in at least 30 articles, so the South China Morning Post. This is prohibited under the Security Act.

Law editor-in-chief and editor Cheung Kim-hung were charged on Friday with conspiracy with foreign forces and remain in custody. The other three were released on bail. The court over the weekend dismissed a motion to also release Law and Cheung on bail. Newspaper founder Jimmy Lai is facing several charges in connection with the security law, for which he will have to answer in court.

In addition to Apple Daily, the previously independent broadcaster Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK) is also under pressure. A Beijing loyalist with no media experience was recently appointed as the station’s new director. Since then, RTHK has started removing unpleasant episodes from the website and firing columnists critical of China, writes the US magazine Foreign Policy.

Hong Kong: Bleak prospects for diversity of opinion

The Security Act has been in force for a year, and it is being implemented tougher than was expected at the time – when some observers assumed it was a pure deterrent. Nevertheless, many activists fled abroad at the time. Some are now working from there for the democratization of their homeland. At the moment, however, the prospects for democracy and diversity of opinion in the Special Administrative Region are increasingly bleak. China seems determined to trim Hong Kong in its entirety – and as quickly as possible. Even if the Apple Daily survives for the time being, the intimidation campaign against the paper will leave its mark.

The requirements for international reporters in Hong Kong are also becoming loud Foreign Policy for a few years gradually stricter. The New York Times have therefore relocated their digital team for Asia-Pacific to Seoul, South Korea. It is uncertain whether Hong Kong can continue to be a successful international financial center under these conditions. But that doesn’t seem to be the primary concern for Beijing at the moment. (ck with AFP)