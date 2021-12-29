Hong Kong Police arrested six current or former employees of the pro-democracy news website Stand News this Wednesday (29th local time). According to information from Reuters, they are accused of “conspiracy to air seditious publications (insurrection against established authority)”.

The detainees are three men and three women, aged between 34 and 73, whose homes were searched. Stand News reported that one of those arrested is Ronson Chan, deputy editor of the site and head of the Hong Kong Journalists Association.

In June of this year, executives of the pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily had already been arrested for alleged “collusion with a foreign country”. Subsequently, the periodical ended its activities.

Hong Kong authorities have used so-called land sedition laws, from the time it was in the UK, to arrest and intimidate government activists and critics.

This legislation had not been used since the end of the colonial era in 1997, but that changed after the enactment of the new national security law, imposed by Beijing in June 2020, a response to the pro-democracy protests that have been carried out in Hong Kong since the beginning of the year. last year.