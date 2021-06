Hong Kong: Apple Daily Considers Closing Activities After Persecution

Cheung Kim Hung, CEO and CEO of Next Digital Limited, the parent company of Apple Daily, is taken to Lai Chi Kok Prison in Hong Kong, China on June 19, 2021| Photo: JEROME FAVRE/Agência EFE/Gazeta do Povo

The pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, from Hong Kong, will decide this Friday (25) whether to end its activities, after the freezing of US$ 2.3 million in assets of three companies linked to the publication. The Chinese government’s harassment of the opposition newspaper began last year when Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai was arrested for participating in the pro-democracy protests that took place in Hong Kong in 2019. Last week, a police operation also arrested the editor-in-chief of the newspaper and four executives from the group, accused of “collusion with foreign powers”.

“The advice [do Apple Daily] will decide on Friday whether to continue operating… if it decides not to… the newspaper will cease its activities after the publication of the June 26 edition.” reported an internal memo obtained by Reuters. An adviser to Lai also told the news agency that the 26-year-old newspaper would be forced to close “in a matter of days”.

Apple Daily also reported that it asked the Hong Kong Office of National Security to unfreeze some of the group’s assets so that labor obligations can be paid. A decision has not yet been taken by the government agency.