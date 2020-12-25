The Hong Kong authorities decided to extend the quarantine period for citizens of other states arriving in this special administrative region of China, reports “Russian newspaper“.

So, when entering Hong Kong, tourists will be forced to be quarantined for not two weeks, but three. At the same time, it is noted that the toughened rules will not affect the people of mainland China, Taiwan and Macau, they still remain in a 14-day quarantine in hotels.

The need to introduce an appropriate measure is explained by the identification in a number of countries of a new strain of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

According to the latest data, in Hong Kong, the number of infected patients has increased to 8,425, with 133 deaths recorded since the beginning of the pandemic.

Another variant of the coronavirus infection was previously found in Nigeria. According to scientists, this strain differs from the new varieties of the virus found in the UK and South Africa.