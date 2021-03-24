The authorities in Hong Kong and Macao announced today, Wednesday, that they have suspended the ongoing vaccinations with the Pfizer / Biontech vaccine, after the company that distributed this vaccine against Corona informed it of defects in the batch of vials containing the vaccine doses.

The Macao government said in a statement that “pollination of the products in question should be suspended.”

In turn, the Hong Kong government said in a statement that “out of caution, the current vaccination process should be suspended during the investigation period.”

The two cities explained that they decided to suspend the vaccination campaign after they informed “Fosun”, the Chinese pharmaceutical company responsible for distributing this vaccine in China, that the batch of doses number 210102 suffers from a defect in packaging.