After blitz in the editorial office and arrests, the tabloid of Hong Kong “Apple DailySays the sold out and sells the 500 thousand copies special edition, compared to the normal 80 thousand. On the morning of June 18, the newsstands were stormed by citizens with queues since dawn.

In the aftermath of the police raid with 500 agents in the editorial office of the pro-democracy newspaper and the arrests of its director Ryan Law and the top management of the publishing company Next Digital, the inhabitants of the former colony expressed their solidarity for a spectacular action that puts freedom of the press at risk, part of an investigation to see if certain items were a threat to China’s national security.

L’Apple Daily founded 26 years ago by Jimmy Lai, in prison since the end of 2020, it combines pro-democracy speeches with celebrity and celebrity gossip inquiries against those in power: some newsstands in the center have already published the sold-out announcement for the popular newspaper in the early morning.

The police, in addition to the 5 arrests, have frozen $ 2.3 million worth of assets owned by three companies related to the publication. Yesterday’s blitz was the second in the editorial board of the tabloid, after the one carried out last year with the arrest of tycoon Jimmy Lai, pro-democracy activist and staunch critic from Beijing, owner of Next Digital which publishes the Apple Daily. Also this time the newspaper sent a similar number of copies to print to the one following Lai’s arrest in August 2020.

There front page today reported the raid with the 500 agents, noting what happened seizure of 44 memory disks as proof and the investigation that, for the first time, puts articles in the viewfinder media as potentially in violation of the national security law, imposed by Beijing in June 2020 in response to the mass pro-democracy protests of 2019.

The EU and Britain criticized the raid, a confirmation of how China is using the law to crack down on dissent rather than concern itself with public safety, while the United States claimed that the “selective” use of the law targeted “arbitrarily” independent media.