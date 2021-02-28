The Hong Kong authorities took these legal actions under the new National Security Law. It is the broadest group of people prosecuted since the legislation came into force and is a serious blow to the opposition. The defendants will appear in court on Monday.

Sam Cheung reported to a Hong Kong police station on Sunday, February 28. The 27-year-old pro-democracy activist participated in an unofficial primary election last summer and is one of 47 people charged this Sunday with conspiring to commit subversion. It is the largest group of opponents charged since China’s new National Security Law for Hong Kong came into force.

“Hong Kongers have a very tough time these days,” Cheung told a group of reporters before entering the station. “I hope everyone doesn’t give up on Hong Kong … fight back.”

“A very strong signal from Xi Jinping.”

Sam Cheung was one of 54 activists who were arrested on January 6, in one of the most extensive raids since the security law came into force in June. They were accused of organizing and participating in the unofficial July primaries that sought to choose the best candidates for the local council legislative elections.

Pro-democracy activist Sam Cheung hugs his wife before reporting to a Hong Kong police station on charges related to China’s National Security Law. February 28, 2021. © Jessie Pang / Reuters

“This is a very strong signal from President Xi (Jinping),” activist in exile Sunny Cheung said by phone, “he wants to eradicate the entire pro-democracy camp in Hong Kong.” Of those arrested in January, only eight were not charged Sunday, including American human rights lawyer John Clancey and veteran activist James To, who remain free on bail.

Among those charged are some longtime activists such as Leung Kwok-hung, Eddie Chu and Alvin Yeung. Plus former law professor Benny Tai and youngsters Lester Shum, Joshua Wong, and Owen Chow. This siege could seriously affect the opposition movement and seems to be the prelude to more actions by the continental government to promote more laws that end up marginalizing the participation of detractors in public office.

“If the international community does not react to the authoritarianism of the Chinese Communist Party, Xi will win and freedom and democracy will fall,” concluded Sunny Cheung.

The European Union office calls for freedom for the accused

“The nature of these charges makes it clear that legitimate political pluralism will not be tolerated in Hong Kong,” said the European Union Office in Hong Kong, calling for the immediate release of those who have been arrested. “We urge the authorities to abide by their commitments to fundamental freedoms, with the rule of law, as well as the Basic Law (BL, Hong Kong Basic Law) and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR, for its acronym in English”.

Charges against 47 pro-democrat is of great concern to #EU. These make clear that legitimate political pluralism will no longer be tolerated in #HongKong. We urge authorities to abide by their commitments to fundamental #freedoms and the rule of law, as per the #BL and #ICCPR – European Union Office to Hong Kong and Macao (@EUinHKandMO) February 28, 2021

According to the Hong Kong police, there are 99 people arrested on suspicion of breaking the new National Security Law and the group against whom charges have just been brought will appear in court on Monday morning.

The National Security Law punishes acts of subversion, secession, conspiracy with foreign forces and terrorism with penalties up to life imprisonment. The central government justifies the imposition of the law as a measure to fill gaps between the security regulations of the special district and mainland China, but has also emphasized its need to restore order after the massive pro-democracy protests of 2019. The groups Opponents have been denouncing measures from China for several years that suppress the basic freedoms that were agreed for Hong Kong under the principle of “one country, two systems”, which was agreed in 1997 when the United Kingdom handed control of this territory to China.

With Reuters