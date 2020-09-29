Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Hong Kong | 27-square-foot apartment is like winning the lottery – video shows how a container home revolutionized Lau Kai Fain, 70, of life in Hong Kong

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
September 29, 2020
in World
0

It felt from the lottery win when Lau Kai Fai, 70, moved with his wife and teenage son to a new 27-square-foot apartment.

Although the new container apartment is only intended to be temporary before the state-owned apartment is received, it is still three times larger than Lau’s previous apartment, according to Reuters. The former apartment of more than seven square meters cost about 550 euros a month, but now the rent is only 330 euros a month.

An estimated 200,000 Hong Kong people are currently waiting for public housing. The average waiting time is 5 and a half years.

The video that accompanies this article shows, among other things, how Lau’s new home was completed and the conditions under which many Hong Kong people still live.

Lau Kai Fai in his new home with his wife in Hong Kong.­Picture: TYRONE SIU / Reuters

Housing shortage facilitating the city’s container homes have risen to Kowloon, one of Hong Kong’s oldest and poorest areas. About 800 similar temporary dwellings have been built and a total of 15,000 are scheduled to be built within three years.

Although Hong Kong is one of China’s busiest trading cities, wealth is distributed very unevenly: an estimated one million of the city’s 7.5 million inhabitants live below the poverty line.

Container homes manufactured by the city of Hong Kong bring relief to the city’s housing shortage.­Picture: TYRONE SIU / Reuters

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

Related Posts

Next Post

Nagorny karabakh. In the Caucasus, the awakening of a conflict

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In