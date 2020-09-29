Hong Kong | 27-square-foot apartment is like winning the lottery – video shows how a container home revolutionized Lau Kai Fain, 70, of life in Hong Kong

It felt from the lottery win when Lau Kai Fai, 70, moved with his wife and teenage son to a new 27-square-foot apartment.

Although the new container apartment is only intended to be temporary before the state-owned apartment is received, it is still three times larger than Lau’s previous apartment, according to Reuters. The former apartment of more than seven square meters cost about 550 euros a month, but now the rent is only 330 euros a month.

An estimated 200,000 Hong Kong people are currently waiting for public housing. The average waiting time is 5 and a half years.

The video that accompanies this article shows, among other things, how Lau’s new home was completed and the conditions under which many Hong Kong people still live.

Lau Kai Fai in his new home with his wife in Hong Kong.­

Housing shortage facilitating the city’s container homes have risen to Kowloon, one of Hong Kong’s oldest and poorest areas. About 800 similar temporary dwellings have been built and a total of 15,000 are scheduled to be built within three years.

Although Hong Kong is one of China’s busiest trading cities, wealth is distributed very unevenly: an estimated one million of the city’s 7.5 million inhabitants live below the poverty line.