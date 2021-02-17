The crisis, but not for everyone. Hong Kong may go through its worst recession in many years, but its real estate market continues to thrive. A new apartment of 313 square meters has just been sold there for the equivalent of 49 million euros, or a record price of 156,000 euros per square meter, local media reported Wednesday, February 17. This five-bedroom apartment in the heights of Mid-Levels, a popular area of ​​the island, was bought according to the transaction register for 459.4 million Hong Kong dollars, which is not a record in itself for a Property.

Already battered by months of protests in 2019, the Hong Kong economy has taken the full brunt of the impact of the pandemic and the closing of borders. The GDP of the semi-autonomous region of China contracted by 6.1% in 2020, a record, and the unemployment rate is currently at 6.6%, the highest level in 16 years.

This real estate sale tends to confirm that the super-rich in Hong Kong are not experiencing the crisis. The price per square meter paid by this unidentified buyer for this property located at 21 Borrett Road, in a brand new residence, broke a previous record dating from 2017.