Honeymooners: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Network 4

This evening, Saturday 22 July 2h23, at 21.20 on Rete 4, Viaggi di nozze, an Italian episodic film from 1995 directed and interpreted by Carlo Verdone, is broadcast. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

The film follows, interweaving them, the events of three newly wed couples, from their wedding to their honeymoon. Professor Raniero Cotti Borroni, widower of his first wife Scilla, is a medicine baron who thinks about his work 24 hours a day, to the point of not turning off his cell phone even at the altar. The candid Giovannino marries his eternal fiancée Valeriana. After an interminable sermon from his priest uncle who is celebrating the function, the two are about to embark on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea but, just before setting sail, an unexpected phone call forces Giovannino to leave Valeriana and return to Rome: the elderly father Adelmo’s Albanian nurse has quit and Giovannino has to find a new place for him. Ivano, a young forced man from an enriched family, marries Jessica, an exact copy of him. After a transgressive ceremony, the two set off on a journey between hotels and discos, where they have sexual intercourse in dangerous situations to the cry of “O famo strange?”.

Honeymoons: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Honeymoons, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Carlo Verdone: Raniero Cotti Borroni, Ivano, Giovannino De Berardi, parish priest uncle of Giovannino

Claudia GeriniJessica

Cinzia Mascoli as Valeriana Picconi

Veronica Pivetti Fosca

Maddalena Fellini as Piera

Nanni Tamma: Renato De Berardi

Manuela Arcuri as Mara

Gloria Sirabella: Gloria Picconi

Edoardo Siravo: Stefano

Paolo Triestino: Ugo

Gianni Vagliani: Lawyer Luciano Taddei

Adriana Volpe as Marcella

Agnese Ricchi: Loredana De Berardi

Luis Molteni: Prof. Alceo De Vitiis

Paolo Conticini: police officer

Massimo De Lorenzo: police officer

Enzo Salomone: train controller

Nicolina Papetti: cleaning lady of the hotel in Florence

Wladimiro Falcone: son of Gloria and Stefano

Streaming and TV

Where to see Honeymoons on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Saturday 22 July 2023 – at 21.20 on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free MediasetPlay.it platform.