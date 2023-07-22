Honeymooners: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Network 4
This evening, Saturday 22 July 2h23, at 21.20 on Rete 4, Viaggi di nozze, an Italian episodic film from 1995 directed and interpreted by Carlo Verdone, is broadcast. But let’s see all the information together in detail.
Plot
The film follows, interweaving them, the events of three newly wed couples, from their wedding to their honeymoon. Professor Raniero Cotti Borroni, widower of his first wife Scilla, is a medicine baron who thinks about his work 24 hours a day, to the point of not turning off his cell phone even at the altar. The candid Giovannino marries his eternal fiancée Valeriana. After an interminable sermon from his priest uncle who is celebrating the function, the two are about to embark on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea but, just before setting sail, an unexpected phone call forces Giovannino to leave Valeriana and return to Rome: the elderly father Adelmo’s Albanian nurse has quit and Giovannino has to find a new place for him. Ivano, a young forced man from an enriched family, marries Jessica, an exact copy of him. After a transgressive ceremony, the two set off on a journey between hotels and discos, where they have sexual intercourse in dangerous situations to the cry of “O famo strange?”.
Honeymoons: the cast of the film
We’ve seen the plot of Honeymoons, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:
- Carlo Verdone: Raniero Cotti Borroni, Ivano, Giovannino De Berardi, parish priest uncle of Giovannino
- Claudia GeriniJessica
- Cinzia Mascoli as Valeriana Picconi
- Veronica Pivetti Fosca
- Maddalena Fellini as Piera
- Nanni Tamma: Renato De Berardi
- Manuela Arcuri as Mara
- Gloria Sirabella: Gloria Picconi
- Edoardo Siravo: Stefano
- Paolo Triestino: Ugo
- Gianni Vagliani: Lawyer Luciano Taddei
- Adriana Volpe as Marcella
- Agnese Ricchi: Loredana De Berardi
- Luis Molteni: Prof. Alceo De Vitiis
- Paolo Conticini: police officer
- Massimo De Lorenzo: police officer
- Enzo Salomone: train controller
- Nicolina Papetti: cleaning lady of the hotel in Florence
- Wladimiro Falcone: son of Gloria and Stefano
Streaming and TV
Where to see Honeymoons on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Saturday 22 July 2023 – at 21.20 on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free MediasetPlay.it platform.
