The honeymoon trip, whether you spent it on the carpet of the wind, moving from one city to another, or a faraway island dragged you to it, and said to you: I am satisfied with you! Or you chose historical cities to tire your feet. The important thing is not to make the pictures of the first “album” that is usually devoted to the honeymoon in the life of any couple in which there are pictures of weeping eyes, frowning foreheads, or any other unhappy memory that can suggest a picture of you as a couple who decided that this would be The journey is about happiness.. and only happiness.

After we spent an unforgettable week in Greece among its ancient ruins and towns that history has forgotten, and its islands that make you feel alone that Greece is still alive, and has not been scattered as dust in the pages of days and history, from which we headed to Madrid, which is the real “Suhaila” stadium, and I was a step late Backwards, she is fluent in Spanish like any Castilian, and I am a shy Spaniard, it is hardly enough for me to spend the night in Madrid with a request to eat and drink, as she is still crawling, so I left her the steering wheel of Spain’s trip, but I surprised her by staying in the historic “Ritz” hotel that is surrounded by museums And the squares of Madrid, as they love the old buildings of a classic nature, while they cause me some distress, and make me feel that winter lethargy. We used to go to the city every day in the morning, and we only return with the last train arriving in Madrid at night. On this honeymoon trip, I felt that I had fulfilled a wish for her. To roam around Spain, to know things by touching them by hand, not through readings, love from a distance, and courses in university books on Spanish literature, to taste all the foods you know illustrated in a book, we toured all the cities of Spain, and I saved the trip to Andalusia and the south for the last, because I was I know the tenderness of her heart, her ready tears, and that nostalgia that attracts her to the Arab-Andalusian history, and what I expected happened, as she entered into the historical journey of regret and heartbreak since he let out his last exhalation on the bridge of sorrows, “Abdullah Al-Saghir, the son of Aisha Al-Hurra,” whose advice hung in his neck, and left him absent in sea ​​blue:

“Cry like women today over a double property that you did not protect like men.”

Suhaila’s bereavement did not end until she left Barajas airport, but she incurred another bereavement, as she forgot her camera in the airport car or on a seat in the airport or in the hotel, and it contains all the memories of that trip. Another similar honeymoon trip in Spain.

Nothing would have cooled Suhaila’s heart, nor any city that could make her forget the pain of Spain other than Paris, especially as it is her second playground, as she takes me in the French language by a wide step forward, especially if we delete all those words that are said in the street, which I learned it without any use, because it goes beyond the limits of the literature that I love, and it is not suitable for me at all – and no one has ever used this word for a long time – so the second pleasure she had was on the trip of a lifetime where she saw Paris with my eyes, but she was shy, especially when I talk about places And the alleys, restaurants and cultural cafes with that overwhelming love, so she hides in herself that jealousy that seems to grow with Paris, and from Paris, but despite that I was a sincere tour guide, and she burst out with joy, remembering all that I had read about places in French novels, and what I had studied about French civilization and life , and what Paris represents in terms of perfume, uniforms, tables and paper in her life, including the intimate “St. Regis” hotel, like a family home.

She bid farewell to Paris with obvious sadness. The Netherlands, with all its splendor and splendor, its amazing things, and its historic hotel in which we lived, and in which the conditions of the world fluctuated when it was once a prison or a refuge, then a music house, then a central bank, and finally an upscale hotel, river cruises, Dutch cheeses, halls and museums, could not The arts and the houses of the painters, all of these things were not forgotten by moments of childish joy, the touch of Paris nights, days in which there was fatigue, fun and touching things, and the establishment of memories that will remain with the days, and perhaps I will tell them to those who come from the womb of the unseen, one day!