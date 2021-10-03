Fashion, trends, ceremony and much more: all the updates regarding weddings and weddings. Are you still deciding which destination to choose for your honeymoon? Here are some useful tips on Kenya: from the best time of the year, to customs and traditions that should not be underestimated.

Honeymoon in Kenya?

For newlyweds who love the idea of ​​spending their honeymoon in Africa, the Kenya it is one of the best options. The best time to go to such a place is summer. In fact between July And August temperatures are expected between one minimal of 22 and one maximum of 26 degrees. In addition, this time of the year also has the lowest percentage of rain: only 10 days a month.

Traveling to Kenya is the perfect time for those who love adventure. In fact, this experience can become the perfect combination between safari And sea. First of all, one of the first places to visit is the capital, Nairobi.

After having lived the life of one of the greatest African capitals and having enjoyed some rest, one of the greatest destinations is undoubtedly the National Park from Maasai Mara, one of the largest natural reserves in all of Africa. From this park you can take the opportunity to head towards the Naivasha Lake, a wonderful freshwater lake that is over 13 kilometers long but only 5 meters high.

In fact, in this environment you will find yourself immersed among the most various sort of animals: giraffes, buffaloes, hippos and more. Another large and incredible park further away, that is, located on the border between Kenya and the Tanzania, and the Amboseli National Park, at the foot of the Kilimanjaro. However, where you need to recharge yourself with a little salt and relaxation, the coasts and beaches of Watamu will be the most appropriate.

Finally, here are some clues about the miscellaneous traditions. At the restaurant, to attract the waiter’s attention, all you have to do is wave your hand and say the word Steward. In addition, if you want to take a photo in the middle of the city, it is always good advice to ask permission from the people who are in the surroundings. In short, you are ready to leave?

