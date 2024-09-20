They were on their honeymoon in Hawaii Ilya and Sophia Tsaruk: they both died while snorkeling. She was expecting her second child

What should have been one of the happiest times of their lives, their honeymoon, unfortunately turned into a huge tragedy for a young American married couple. They both died while practicing yoga. Snorkeling in Hawaii.

Despite desperate attempts by rescuers to revive them, Ilya And Sophia Tsarukaged 25 and 26, Unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done.

It was the first day of the newlyweds’ honeymoon. They had decided to visit the exotic Hawaiian Islands with two other couples, including Ilya’s brother and his wife.

Ilya and Sophia had decided to treat themselves to a nice day of snorkeling along the north side of the natural area reserve of theOh dear-Kinausouthwest of the island Maui.

Unfortunately, however, last September 14th around 12pm, the local firefighters and the ocean safety personnel received a call for help for “snorkelers in trouble”. The rescuers, who set out immediately on a jet ski, first found the woman’s body among the 100 and 150 meters away from the shore. The man’s body, however, was recovered from the seabed. Rescue attempts were in vain: they were both declared dead on the spot.

The investigations are underway

According to what is reported by the Daily Mailno particularly adverse navigation conditions were recorded that day. Nor is that area usually affected by storm surges. The competent authorities are currently investigating to ascertain the dynamics of the tragedy.

In an interview given to the Honolulu newspaper Kitv 4 IslandIlya’s brother and his wife rule out the possibility that the girl she may have suffocated to death by the mask. They then added that the couple were expecting a baby girl after giving birth to their first child 18 months ago, Logan.

The funeral is scheduled for next September 27th in Snohomishin the State of Washington, United States. These are the words dedicated to the tragically deceased couple published on a page of GoFundMe:

“We have lost a sister and a brother, a daughter and a son. On September 14, 2024, Ilya and Sophia Tsaruk tragically passed away while on vacation in Maui. Sophia was pregnant with a baby girl and they leave behind their 18-month-old son, Logan.”