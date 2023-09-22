Celso Masson – Editora 3i Celso Masson – Editora 3 https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/celso-masson-editora-3/ 09/22/2023 – 12:28

If the Maldives have become one of the main luxury destinations on the planet, largely due to the chain’s investments Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas. Recognized by the World Spa Awards as the best brand in the segment for four years in a row (2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020), the leader in luxury hotel spas has accommodation options for different traveler profiles in the Maldives, including a exclusive resort for coupleswhere children do not enter.

O Anantara Veli It is half an hour by speedboat from the capital Malé (the shuttle operates 24 hours a day) and underwent nine months of renovations carried out by the New York design studio Yuji Yamazaki.

The architect took advantage of the beauty of the surrounding landscape to develop a relaxation concept anchored in nature and well-being.

There, each guest is in total harmony with the environment, enjoying a feeling of intimate isolation that characterizes honeymoon destinations.

The accommodations provide sea views from both the bedroom and bathroom, with a glass wall facing the ocean.

Designed to maintain complete privacythe villas have rates starting from US$750 per nighton a half-board basis (taxes and tips excluded).

All units have direct access to the sea, either via the beach or via an individual staircase, in the case of the overwater villas, with or without a private pool.

For those looking for adrenaline, it is possible to book a dive with sharks. According to local guides, they are harmless. Some, less than a meter long, appear swimming near the villas, where it is also common to see turtles.

For those who don’t want to take so much risk, there are canoeing, surfing and stand up paddle lessons. They are handled by a partner company resident at the resort, Tropicsurf. It’s worth trying.

Do you just want to relax? The Wellness Villa experience includes:

• an ambiance of personalized light, sound and aromas that change throughout the day,

• Ayurvedic spa amenities,

• a meditation mat,

• a minibar with herbal teas, shakes and whole-grain snacks.

Wellness stays include consultation with therapist, daily yoga practice (or session with a personal trainer at the gym) and even a healthy cooking class.

For those who don’t need that much, the suggestion is to at least take a good look at the treatments at the Balance Wellness by Anantara spa. It is a healing oasis surrounded by nature.

Treatments are with products marocMaroc and facial and body therapies use London-based skincare brand 111Skin. They are:

• five massage rooms,

• beauty salon,

• medical spa,

• steam sauna,

• outdoor showers,

• a garden for relaxation with hot and cold pools.

You don’t even want to go back to your room, if it weren’t for the need to give way to other guests.

As we don’t live just by relaxing, every now and then it’s good to eat. And the resort’s restaurants epitomize the best cuisine in the worldof.

• At Cuminthe cuisine is regional, with a wide range of fish and seafood.

• In Origamithe dishes are Japanese.

• Next to the pool, the Dhoni Bar specializes in tapas.

• Over the water and on the edge of a reef, the Baan Huraa brings recipes from Thailand, the home country of the Anantara network.

And if this gastronomic offer is not enough, the neighboring sister island, where the Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort (open to families), can be accessed by boat in less than five minutes.

There, Sea.Fire.Salt serves grilled meats, while Aqua has Italian dishes. But none of that compares to the experience Dining by Design from Anantara, with private chef, butler and sommelier. If you’re not on your honeymoon, it’s best to take advantage of the moment to propose marriage. The magic of the place will remain in your memory forever.

Haute cuisine even underwater

With a variety of restaurants capable of catering to the most varied palates from breakfast to dinner, as well as excellent wine service and mixologists skilled in preparing drinks that leave vacation days with a special flavor, the brand’s resorts Anantara in the Maldives raises the gastronomy at a level of excellence that exceeds all expectations.

Especially when the guest chooses the exclusivity of an experience with Dinner by Design (subscription to the Anantara network) or Destination Dining (its equivalent in Niyama).

But not even the best suggestions from chefs and sommeliers can be a match for the unique sensation of a lunch at Subsix. It is six meters deep, under the waters of the Indian Ocean, and its construction involved the creation of coral to attract fish and other marine life.

To access it, you must first take a boat from a pier, disembark on the deck of the Edge restaurant, on a floating island, and go down the steps that lead to this aquarium with glass walls from floor to ceiling. The menu includes lobster, caviar and other delicacies. It costs US$319 per person, without drinks.