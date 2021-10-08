The product obtained from the flowers of the homonymous plant, boasts anti-inflammatory, antiseptic and healing properties. now at the center of a legal battle

The honey war comes to court. in fact, a three-day hearing began on Wednesday 6 October to establish the origin of manuka, claimed by Australia and New Zealand. As reported Abc, the Australian producers of honey that boasts anti-inflammatory, antiseptic and healing properties, try to block – once again – the procedure of trademarking

initiated by the counterpart, claiming that the word manuka has been used in Australia to describe the plant and the precious nectar since the 1930s. The idea is to prevent opponents from registering the words manuka honey as a trademark.

The (disputed) trademark application

On the other hand, the New Zealand Manuka Honey Appellation Society

he claims that his product is totally different from the Australian one and that the word has always had an important role meant for Maori culture who use the leaves of the plant to treat fever or make miracle oils and creams.

Wellington asks, therefore,

the establishment of a certification mark to prevent any manuka honey foreigner is labeled as such within the country. This is despite existing laws already prohibiting imports of honey from almost all countries, with the exception of a small handful of Pacific island nations. A curiosity? Thomas Cook, who landed on the New Zealand coast in 1769, also greatly appreciated the leaves of this plant for tea. especially for the t.