Pop star and composer Yo Yo Honey Singh has given many hit songs in his career. Honey Singh is creating a flame in the hearts of his fans due to his excellent songs. At the same time, Honey Singh went into depression during his drug addiction and his bad music career, due to which he was missing from the Bollywood industry for about two and a half years.

The singer, who made a comeback with the song Makhna in the year 2019, has now spoken openly on the dark face of his life. He had told how he could get out of it through the help of Deepika Padukone, Shahrukh Khan and his family.

According to sources, Honey Singh had told during an interview that, it was a scary time for me which has passed. A lot was happening with my mental state at that time. I had also become an alcoholic. I did not sleep due to which this disease slowly started growing in me. It took me 3-4 months to really understand that I am not well. If I can share everything in my life, why not this?

Honey Singh further told that, ‘People used to ask me where I had disappeared for two and a half years. So I felt the need to talk about it. I was not well then it was okay. I remember during this time when I made a song for Hrithik Roshan slowly, it was a big hit. My whole family and friends supported me a lot.