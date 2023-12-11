In Balashikha, a honey seller steals gold and money from pensioners

In Balashikha, near Moscow, a honey seller steals money from pensioners. This is reported by Telegram-Shot channel.

According to the channel, two victims are already known from the house on Smelchak Street. A woman in a blue jacket came to them and began offering honey, talking about its benefits. During the sale, the thief took everything from the bag and wallet of the 91-year-old pensioner – 900 thousand rubles and gold jewelry. And gold and 100 thousand rubles disappeared from the apartment of the 86-year-old victim.

In connection with the incident, a case was opened under Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Secret theft of someone else’s property, committed on an especially large scale”). The police are looking for the saleswoman.