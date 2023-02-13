August is rich in important Orthodox holidays associated with the seasonal harvest. The first of these is the Honey Savior, which is celebrated annually on August 14th. About the history, traditions, signs and prohibitions for believers in force on this day – in the material of Izvestia.

Honey Spas 2023: date, history of the holiday

The word “Savior” is supposedly related to the word “to be saved.” We are talking about the harvest season, which they tried to store for autumn and winter. There are three Spas in total, each of which is associated with a certain August treat: Honey, Apple (August 19) and Walnut (August 29).

On the first of three holidays – Honey Savior – Christians honor the work of beekeepers. In the morning it is customary to visit the church for the consecration of honey. August 14 also marks the beginning of the Dormition Fast.

Honey Savior is also associated with another church celebration, which falls on August 14th. Its name is the Origin of the Honest Trees of the Life-Giving Cross of the Lord.

According to legend, in ancient times, dangerous infections spread in Constantinople, which doctors could not defeat. Then a piece of the cross on which Jesus was crucified was taken out of the church of Hagia Sophia. This fragment consecrated the reservoirs, as a result of which they began to have healing powers. Thus, the terrible epidemic was defeated.

From this belief stems the ancient tradition of 14 August dipping into water to protect against disease and cleansing from sins. That is why this holiday is also called the Wet Spas, or the Savior on the Water.

Another name for the holiday is Makavey. It is connected with the story of the martyrs of Maccabees: the brothers Avim, Antonin, Guriy, Eleazar, Evsevon, Alim and Markell. In 166 BC, they were executed by the Syrian king Antiochus Epiphanes for refusing to worship pagan gods. The mother of the brothers, in front of whom the men were killed, could not stand the grief and died. August 14 is the day of remembrance of the family of martyrs.

At the same time, there is a version that the name “Makavey” comes from the word “poppy”, which ripens just in August. In this regard, it is customary for people to cook pastries with poppy seeds.

Honey Savior in 2023: traditions, signs, what not to do

On the holiday, it is customary to distribute consecrated honey to those in need and treat guests. Lenten pastries with the addition of honey, such as gingerbread or pancakes, are placed on the tables. It is also traditional to prepare mead or kvass with honey.

At the same time, before the start of the meal, our ancestors ate a spoonful of honey and made a wish. At the same time, during the feast, it is customary to behave quietly, without loud conversations. You can not swear and quarrel, and cleaning the house and needlework is not allowed.

In addition, there was a belief that all the honey should be collected on August 14 – otherwise the bees will take it.

In ancient times, it was believed that the Honey Savior marks the end of summer and the beginning of autumn. If it rained that day, our ancestors believed that next summer the forests would not burn.