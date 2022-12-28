Of Silvia Turin

Thanks to the presence of prebiotics, antioxidants and “rare sugars” it is the healthiest, but one must not exceed. Better to opt for the raw version. In the article the ranking of sugars, up to the worst

With the Western world (and part of the developing world) grappling with the “epidemics” of obesity and diabetes, attention to excess calories that come from added sugars is essential. Looking for sources of sweetness that are healthier, scientists at the Canadian University of Toronto conducted a review of studies focusing on properties of honey.

The Canadian study The benefits of bee food on cardiometabolic risk factors were evaluated through a systematic review and meta-analysis of studies included in the MEDLINE, Embase and Cochrane Library databases. The parameters considered included the effect of oral intake of honey on: adiposity, glycemic control, lipids, blood pressure, uric acid, inflammatory markers and markers of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. A total of 18 controlled studies were selected (until January 4, 2021) with one particularity: they were studies in which the participants followed a healthy diet, where added sugars accounted for maximum 10% of the daily caloric intake (the dose recommended by world health agencies). The average daily quantity of honey was, precisely, 40 grams (about two tablespoons) for an intake time of 8 weeks. Most sources of honey came from multiple flowers together. Forty-two percent of participants were healthy and of mixed weight (between normal weight, overweight, or obesity), 12% were overweight, 21% had type 1 or type 2 diabetes, 10% were glucose intolerant. Participants had a mean age of 41.2 years. See also Medicine, Andreoni: "Fundamental screening for Hepatitis C for diabetics"

Beneficial effects Overall, honey has reduced fasting blood sugar, total and bad cholesterol (LDL), triglycerides and had a beneficial effect on fatty liver. It also increased levels of good cholesterol (HDL) and some markers of inflammation. Significant differences were found in subgroups of people surveyed based on floral source and honey processing. In particular, the honey of acacia, clover and the rough one they were the best for glycemic control and lipid levels, this is because it has been assessed that honey loses many healthy properties after pasteurization (cooking at 65° for at least 10 minutes).

Raw honey is better In fact, raw honey also contains probiotic bacteria, including lactobacilli, which have been shown to improve immune system regulation. “Thus, it may offer health benefits not provided by processed honey, as processing reduces the amount of these probiotic bacteria,” the authors noted. «I confirm – he declares to Health Courier

Stefano Erzegovesi, psychiatrist and nutritionist —. Honey processed at high temperatures is more “beautiful” to look at, but contains fewer antioxidants. The differences noted in the study on the botanical sources of the various types of honey are instead generic and the relative data are few».

Most regulatory agencies, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), include honey in their definition of free or added sugars. Certainly honey contains about 80% of sugars (most of which are fructose and glucose), but not only that: it is a complex compound of common and rare sugars, proteins, organic acids and other bioactive substances. See also Sore throat, the symptoms to recognize if the infection is viral or bacterial: what to do to cure it

“rare” sugars Its «rare sugars» make up about 14% of the sugar content e they moderate the effect of fructose and glucose. They have shown effects on short-term and long-term glycemic outcomes. Additionally, isomaltulose has been shown to act as a prebiotic by promoting the growth of Lactobacillus acidophillus, Lactococcus lactis and Saccharomyces cerevisaebacteria associated with a

microbiome

healthy gut. Honey is also rich in phenolic and flavonoid compounds, which may moderate the observed effects on fasting total cholesterol, LDL-C, HDL-C, and triglycerides. It also has a number of pharmacological properties, including anti-inflammatory and anticancer effects, an antiobesogenic effect, and protects against free radicals (which promote ageing) and associated diseases. “The findings do not support consideration by policy makers and guideline issuers to designate honey as sugar free, as honey, when taken in moderation, can offer a variety of benefits for glycemic control and lipid levels.” , comment the authors of the review.

How much to consume «The fact that honey is a good substitute for white sugar does not mean that this authorizes us to consume more of it – specifies the expert -. The keyword for simple sugars is “amount”: doses greater than those recommended by the WHO (therefore, about 25 grams per day) are not healthy. The different components of honey versus white sugar (which are prebiotics, antioxidants and these rare sugars) they work “at the threshold”: if we take a few grams they are good, but they don’t “work better” if we increase the quantities. On the contrary, the more grams eaten increase, the more the impact of rare sugars is reduced and that of classic simple sugars (i.e. glucose and fructose) rises».

What is the ideal way to consume honey in order to optimize its properties? «A useful “trick”, which is found in the food traditions of the Mediterranean and the Middle East, is to associate it with nuts: in this way theglycemic impact is “calmed” by the presence of dried fruit fats. For this reason, if you want to use honey to spread on bread in the morning for breakfast, you can combine a spoonful of honey and a spoonful of 100% nut cream (e.g. almonds, hazelnuts or peanuts)». See also Vaccines, experts: 'Over 65 and chronically ill protect themselves against Herpes Zoster'

The ranking of the «best» sugars And compared to the sources used to sweeten, if we were to make a ranking, with the same grams, which one to prefer? «Honey firstas far as has been explained, according to the sugar naturally present in the fruit (fresh or dried), then the white sugar and as a last resort sweeteners: they have negative metabolic effects on the intestinal flora and educate the palate to a taste that is too sweet. Furthermore, there is not a single data that demonstrates the usefulness of sweeteners in weight loss.