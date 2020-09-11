To start our day, we all need a drink that fills us with energy. For this, we all depend on different types of tea and hot drinks. These hot drinks become troublesome for some of us at the time when our stomach starts burning due to irritation. Learn here about a tea that will keep you out of such trouble…

How to make honey and cinnamon tea (Honey And Cinnamon Tea)

First of all, keep 1 cup of water hot, then add a little tea leaves and very little cinnamon in this water. When this water boils well, turn off the gas and keep this water like this for two to three minutes.

Now sieve this water in a cup. This water may have cooled down a bit earlier. Now add 1 teaspoon of honey to it and then drink it after sip. Keep in mind that it is forbidden to add honey in too much hot water. Because it reduces its natural properties.

Corona Prevention By Mustard Oil: Desi oil is a mine of qualities, helpful in preventing corona infection

Cinnamon is rich in health properties

Cinnamon is not just spice medicine

-Cinnamon (Cinnamon) is used in making different types of food worldwide. Cinnamon is also an integral part of the Indian kitchen. Because it enhances the taste of food and is also beneficial in keeping the body healthy.

Ministry of Ayush also suggested

Please note that among the things suggested by the Ministry of AYUSH at the beginning of the corona virus epidemic, both cinnamon and honey are included. This is because both these foods help in increasing the immunity of our body.

Health Benefits Of Vodka: Do You Know These 7 Benefits of Drinking Vodka

Characteristics of cinnamon

-China has antimicrobial, antiviral, and antibacterial properties. That is, it prevents any pathogen and any kind of fungus from growing inside or outside our body.

Honey also cools the stomach

Cinnamon acts like a medicine for people suffering from arthritis, arthritis and common joint pain. For this, you can use cinnamon in your food and tea.

Tasty Breakfast Options: delicious and healthy, these 6 best breakfast options in this season

-But keep in mind that cinnamon is very hot in Taseer. So only use it once in a day. Also, use half a teaspoon of cinnamon powder or a small piece at a time.

Honey has its benefits

– The honey gives both taste and health. Honey is like a complete diet due to its natural properties. Consuming honey with cinnamon works to relieve stomach irritation, sour belching and discomfort.

Stomach Bloating: If you eat some problem of flatulence then know its home remedies here

Pudina Chutney Benefits: Mint sauce delivers these 10 benefits along with increasing memory