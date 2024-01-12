Marquez-Ducati, world championship pairing?

If the most successful rider on the starting grid – 8 world championships and 85 victories across all classes – gets on board the 2023 world champion motorcycle, it is difficult to think that the Marc Marquez-Ducati duo at least he won't be fighting for the world title.

Certainly we will have to evaluate the adaptation of the Cervera champion to the red Borgo Panigale supplied to the Gresini team, but the feeling of many experts is that the Spaniard will prove to be a big problem for the mandatory favorites of the season which will start in two months, or the two-time world champion Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin.

Marquez flies low

During a meeting with journalists promoted by Estrella Galicia and reported by As, Marquez he explained that he wanted to lower the pressure around himself: “Expectations are very high and I'm trying to escape from all this, even if it's complicated. After the last three very difficult years I can't create expectations even before starting. The important thing will be to have a low profile, think race by race. This will allow us to work more calmly, without that initial confusion in which everyone expects more.”

In fact, Marquez did not want to set goals: “Sand the bike is good, the rider adapts easily. Then continuity will make the difference. I don't know if I'll be able to be fast straight away.”

And he concluded: “Thinking about the title would be a mistake, especially since I've been coming for 2 years without a win. It's going to be about having fun and trying things and moving forward. You can't have a championship without the pre-season and without seeing what kind of seasons I'm coming from.”.