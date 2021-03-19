A man went to use an ATM and found 300 euros sticking out of the slot; somebody had forgotten to retreive it after requesting it from the machine.

The 53-year-old man that discovered it looked around but there was nobody to be seen and as it was after 15.00h, the bank was closed, so he decided to phone the National Police instead and for them to take charge of it.

The bank investigation led them to speak with the bank and examine the ATM records for that day and discovered that the money had been withdrawn by a Senegalses citizen who normally lived in Almería. However, the owner of the lost cash works as a seasonal, fruit collector and was in France.

The police managed to contact him and explain what had happened and as they couldn’t physically hand it over, the arranged with him for it to be desposited in his Spanish account, which is what they did.

They then contacted the man who had found it and commended him on his honesty, passing on the thanks from its rightful owner.

(News: City & Metropolitan Area, Granada, Andalucia)