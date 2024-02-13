













Yes, it looks like someone made a mistake by sending you five RTX 4060 Ti cards, each priced at $570 (MX$9,730.07). So in total its value was $2,850 dollars (MX$48,650.36).

The order with the Nvidia GPUs arrived on January 9, 2024 but at that time the streamer only saved it. A month later, when he decided to build a PC to play, he found five cards.

So Gamerstime reviewed his bill to see if he had mistakenly spent almost $50,000 Mexican pesos.

But in reality the problem was with the online store where you made your purchase. So she shared his discovery through her Twitter account.

Fountain: Nvidia.

This is how he notified Galaxus, the store where he purchased these Nvidia GPUs, of this error. Likewise, he requested a way to communicate, since he considered that a single card was enough for his needs.

It didn't take long to get a response and request the order number via private message. They also thanked him for his honesty and sincerity, as anyone else would have taken advantage of the situation.

Da haben wir es wohl ein wenig zu gut gemeint.

Gerne kümmern wir uns darum, dass die Grafikkarten bei dir nicht herumliegen müssen.

Cannst du uns deine Bestellungsnummer via DM mitteilen?

Für deine Ehrlichkeit möchten wir uns aber hier schon von Herzen bedanken❤️. — Galaxus (@Galaxus) February 9, 2024

There was no shortage of his followers who told him that he would have kept the Nvidia cards and even sold them.

With the price of GPUs, it is tempting for many. But Gamerstime pointed out that that would not be the right thing to do, nor does he need the money to try something like that.

Fountain: Twitter.

So he preferred to do the right thing and contact the company properly. Surely Galaxus will be much more cautious in its shipments.

