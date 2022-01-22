The Honduran president-elect accused leftist legislators related to her bloc of breaking the agreement they had to appoint Luis Redondo, from the Salvador Party of Honduras, as the new leader of Congress, a pact that guaranteed the majority of seats and favored the governability of the mandate which starts on January 27.

The political sphere of Honduras was revolutionized after this Friday, January 21, 2022, the elected president Xiomara Castro accused 18 legislators of her party of “treason”, after they elected Jorge Cálix as the new president of Congress, ignoring a pact with the Salvador Party of Honduras (PSH), a key ally.

Within the plans drawn up by Castro, it appeared as a transcendental movement that Luis Redondo, of the PSH, be the leader of Congress, a fact that increased the possibilities of having a greater parliamentary consensus and conquering a majority that would grant governability. Those who were branded as “traitors” justified their decision alleging that the appointment of a man from the Libertad y Refundación (Libre) Party – the same one with which Castro won the elections – had the objective of protecting the Government.

Through Twitter, the president-elect expressed her anger and then confirmed that the 18 legislators who went against her decision to vote for a member of the PSH as head of Congress had been expelled.

The betrayal was done! – Xiomara Castro de Zelaya (@XiomaraCastroZ) January 21, 2022



The exclusion of the dissident deputies was notified by Castro in an extraordinary meeting of the referents and members of the Free Party, which still has Manuel Zelaya, former Honduran president and husband of the new president, as coordinator. He also asked the Libre Revolutionary Ethics Court to “take the corresponding measures to complete the file that supports” the departure of the 18 defendants.

“As of this date, they lose their status as active members of our party and are prohibited from carrying out their actions in the name of Libre,” the president asserted. There were two parliamentarians who voted for Cálix who were later ‘absolved’ from punishment because they withdrew their vote.

In addition, Castro called on members of Libre from all over Honduras to go to the capital city of Tegucigalpa this Saturday to hold a vigil from night until early Sunday to “repudiate the attempted kidnapping of legislative power.”

The promise with the PSH to lead Congress arose after its candidate, Salvador Nasralla, resigned his candidacy during the electoral period and supported Xiomara Castro, wife of Zelaya, who was overthrown in 2009.

The deputies and president of the Salvador De Honduras party will also be in permanent session starting at 5 pm today. Another blow like in 2009 against millions of Hondurans who elected at the polls @XiomaraCastroZ knowing that the Pdte. of the Congress will be of the PSH. https://t.co/9wM9s1bG39 – Salvador Nasralla (@SalvaPresidente) January 21, 2022



Xiomara Castro’s party loses parliamentary strength

However, the figures are not enough for the allies of the new head of state to finalize the pact, given that, according to Honduran law, they need a majority plus one to appoint the directors of the Chamber or to have the power to reform and repeal laws. Libre and its allies kept 60 of the 128 seats after the elections. Of those, 50 belonged to Libre, but now the number will be reduced to 32.

Nasralla cataloged this rebellion as “another coup, like in 2009” against the will of the Hondurans who elected Castro at the polls with the illusion that the PSH would lead the Chamber. Now, this disagreement with its ally will probably hinder the ruling party’s ability to establish positions in Congress.

On January 27, Castro will take office as president of Honduras and offered the international community “the security” that these events that “threaten to unleash an unnecessary crisis in Congress, will not stop the holding of the democratic celebration of the town”.

WITH EFE and Reuters