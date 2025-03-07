03/07/2025



Updated at 6:50 p.m.





Honduras breathes deep. This Sunday, March 9, it is expected that 72% of the registered Hondurans will go to the polls to choose the official candidate to present the general elections of November. The primaries are held among the three main parties of the country: the Free Party “Progressive tendency and power,” the National Party – conservative tendency, and punished with the vote in the last elections – and the Liberal Party “Centrist trend. For this Sunday, 5,781 candidates are registered, in search of 3,064 positions in local governments, the Congress of Deputies and the Executive Power.

The latest voting intention survey, published by the Radio América media, revealed that in the free and liberal matches, there seems to be a clear winner, while in the National Party the contest is more adjusted among three candidates.

Liberals, the first power

In the Liberal Party, three candidates for the Presidency are headed: Salvador Nasralla (49%), which has been in the ring for many years, having founded two independent political parties with little weight; Maribel Espinoza (29%), a reputed lawyer who is parliamentary for the Salvador de Honduras party; and Jorge Calix (14%), the politician who jumped from the Free Party to the Liberal.

Consulted political analysts agree that the Liberal Party has, right now, all inertia to become the Government Party and the winner of November. And they ensure that, most likely, it is Nasralla who is crowned this Sunday as the liberal candidate. The communicator served as Vice President of Honduras During the first years of the current government, but the differences that had with President Xiomara Castro caused the break between the two, which was as media as Nasralla himself. And it is that the former Vice President is known for his role as a journalist of the Honduran Pink Press, skilled speaker and charismatic, although explosive and unrelated when it comes to making political decisions.









The nationals, the crudest sand

In the national wing, the contest is more tight. There are four candidates and little certainty to be the candidate for president of the National Party, who suffered one of his worst falls after the controversial government of Juan Orlando Hernández, the Honduran president convicted of drug trafficking in the United States.

The policy veteran leads the policy Nasry Asfura (35%); The former lady, wife of President Hernández, Ana García (27%); Jorge Zelaya (23%), an experienced deputy who has been working for Congress since 1994; and Roberto Martínez (15%), which was vice president for the period of 1990-1994 and then Minister of Education in 2002 and Minister of Energy in 2010.

Although with an adjusted result, experts foresee the triumph to Asfura. Better known for the nickname ‘dad to order’, He won while popularly served as mayor of Tegucigalpa, from 2014 to 2022, is one of the most prominent names within the political sphere, since in addition to his two periods as mayor of the capital, he was also a deputy of the National Congress and Minister of the Honduran Social Investment Fund (FHIS) during the government of former President Hernández. For the second time, he will seek the presidential candidacy of the National Party.

No free competition

In the government party, the horizon is clearer. The candidacy is debated between two profiles, although one of them is on the ballot simply to “play the primary game” to win them, as they suggest political analysts consulted. The anointed by President Castro has been her Minister of Defense, Rixi Moncada, which has an intention to vote of 65%, but whose strong statements against freedom of the press in recent weeks have made it the center of controversy. Very far, with a 35% intention to vote, it is found Rassel I tookfounder of the Free Party.

Internal sources of the group ensure that Moncada has been awarded with the «anointing« for its loyalty to the Zelaya Castro. He was part of the ranks of the Liberal Party when his candidate was Manuel Zelaya Rosaleswho won the 2005 elections and became president, although he was overthrown in 2009. Moncada remained faithful to Zelaya despite the coup against him and then, he became involved with him again through the Free Party and under the figure of Xiomara Castro, his wife, former first lady and today president of the country.