Next Friday, November 17, the Mexico team is measured to its similar Honduras in it José de la Paz Herrera Uclés Stadiumin Tegucigalpa, for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Nations League.
This commitment is of utmost importance for El Tricolor, since the winner of the series will obtain their ticket to the Copa America 2024which will take place in the United States, just as happened in the Ctakeover America Centenario.
Now, the combination that is outside the Final Four They will have to play a playoff against the other losers, of which only two will join the continental tournament.
The catrachos have had a series of meetings of the League of Nations. His last two matches were in the Group Stage of said competition, in which he placed second with seven points, only behind Jamaica with ten.
In their building, the Central Americans beat 4-0 Cuba through Denil Maldonado, Choco Lozano, Romell Quioto and Bryan Rochez, while in Cuban territory they finished without scores. Similarly, the H defeated 4-0 Grenade thanks to a double of Edwin Rodriguezplus the many of Choco and Luis Palma. Against the Jamaican leader he fell by the minimum.
In the case of the Aztec team, they experienced a last friendly against Germanywhich tied 2-2 with goals from Uriel Antuna and Eric Sanchez. Previously they beat 2-0 Ghana with so many of Hirving Lozano and Antunaapart from drawing 3-3 with Uzbekistanwhere a doublet of Raul Jimenez and another goal from the Brujo; Finally, there was another 2-2 draw against Australiawith El Lobo de Tepeji scoring alongside Cesar Huerta.
When? Friday, November 17
Place: Tegucigalpa, Honduras
Stadium: José de la Paz Herrera Uclés Stadium
Schedule: 8:00 p.m.
Channel: TUDN, Azteca 7
streaming: Paramount+
For these two games, the Catracha team called up the best it has playing abroad, especially the forwards, since they all defend clubs outside their homeland. Among the calls of the Colombian coach Reinaldo Rueda are Alberth Elis (Girondins), Bryan Acosta (Portland Timbers) and Romell Quioto (CF Montreal)although the latter became a casualty by not answering the call in time, joining at the same time Kervin Arriaga (Minnesota United) when presenting synovitis in the right knee. Of the 26 selected, only eleven play in Honduras.
Apart from the three mentioned, the names of the goalkeeper could be seen Edrick Menjívar (Olimpia), Denil Maldonado (LAFC), Andy Najar (DC United), Maylor Nunez (Olympia), Alexander López (Alajuelense), David Ruiz (Inter Miami), Rigoberto Rivas (Hatayspor), Antony ‘Choco’ Lozano (Getafe), Luis Palma (Aris Thessaloniki), Bryan Rochez (UD Leiria) and Douglas Martínez (Indy Eleven).
Goalie: Edrick Menjívar
Defenses: Luis Vega, Denil Maldonado, Elison Rivas, Maylor Núñez
Midfielders: Jorge Álvarez, Deybi Flores, Luis Palma, Edwin Rodríguez
Forwards: ‘Choco’ Lozano, Alexander López
Substitutes: Marlon Licona, Enrique Facusse, Marcelo Santos, Devron García, Julián Martínez, Bryan Acosta, Joseph Rosales, David Ruiz, Rigoberto Rivas, Alberth Elis, Bryan Róchez, Douglas Martínez
The great novelty in the call for Jaime Lozano is the Colombian Julian Quiñones of the America, who has already completed his process to naturalize. After much talk about his possible call, it is now a reality.
Once again El Jimmy went to the elements that are active in Europe such as Guillermo Ochoa (Salernitana), César Montes (Almeria), Gerardo Artega (Racing Genk), Johan Vásquez (Genoa), Jorge Sánchez (Porto), Julián Araujo (Las Palmas), Edson Alvarez (West Ham), Orbelín Pineda (AEK Atenas), Luis Chavez (Dinamo Moscow), Santiago Gimenez (Feyenoord), Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven) and Raul Jimenez (Fulham).
Nor could they miss the repetitive Jesús Gallardo (Rayados), Jesus Angulo (Tigers), Erick Sánchez (Pachuca), Luis Romo (Scratched), Sebastian Cordova (Tigers), Roberto Alvarado (Chivas), Henry Martin (America) and Uriel Antuna (Blue Cross)added to those who live a great present like César Huerta (Pumas), Marcel Ruiz (Toluca) and Luis Malagon (America).
Noteworthy is the absence of Kevin Alvarezwho has been sick with a respiratory infection for some time and has not fully recovered.
Goalie: Guillermo Ochoa
Defenses: Johan Vásquez, César Montes, Jesús Gallardo, Jorge Sánchez
Midfielders: Érick Sánchez, Luis Romo, Edson Álvarez
Forwards: Raúl Jiménez, ‘Chucky’ Lozano, Uriel Antuna
Substitutes: Luis Malagón, Toño Rodríguez, Julián Araujo, Sebastián Córdova, Luis Chávez, Santi Giménez, Henry Martín, ‘Chino’ Huerta, Orbelín Pineda, Julián Quiñones, Gerardo Arteaga, Marcel Ruiz, Israel Reyes, Jesús Angulo, ‘Piojo’ Alvarado.
Honduras 0-2 Mexico
