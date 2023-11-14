This commitment is of utmost importance for El Tricolor, since the winner of the series will obtain their ticket to the Copa America 2024which will take place in the United States, just as happened in the Ctakeover America Centenario.

Now, the combination that is outside the Final Four They will have to play a playoff against the other losers, of which only two will join the continental tournament.

🔥LET’S GO TO THE STADIUM 🗣️This coming November 17th we are going to the stadium and 🏟️ let’s support everyone’s team 🫶🏼.

⚽️🇭🇳Honduras 🆚🇲🇽 Mexico

🗓️ Nov. 17 || ⏰ 7:00P.M.

🏟️ Chelato Uclés 📍TGU

📲Tickets on sale at TENGO#UnitedforH #lahqueinspira #Go Honduras pic.twitter.com/Grp4I8NrRs — The H | Honduras National Team (@LaHSomostodos) November 8, 2023

In their building, the Central Americans beat 4-0 Cuba through Denil Maldonado, Choco Lozano, Romell Quioto and Bryan Rochez, while in Cuban territory they finished without scores. Similarly, the H defeated 4-0 Grenade thanks to a double of Edwin Rodriguezplus the many of Choco and Luis Palma. Against the Jamaican leader he fell by the minimum.

🌟IT’S OVER!🌟 🔝In a great game at Lincoln Financial Field, Mexico and Germany tied 2-2. ⚽️MEX: Antuna and Erick Sánchez ⚽️ALE: Füllkrug, Rüdiger pic.twitter.com/7t3Qstjzxh — Picante Soccer (@futpicante) October 18, 2023

Apart from the three mentioned, the names of the goalkeeper could be seen Edrick Menjívar (Olimpia), Denil Maldonado (LAFC), Andy Najar (DC United), Maylor Nunez (Olympia), Alexander López (Alajuelense), David Ruiz (Inter Miami), Rigoberto Rivas (Hatayspor), Antony ‘Choco’ Lozano (Getafe), Luis Palma (Aris Thessaloniki), Bryan Rochez (UD Leiria) and Douglas Martínez (Indy Eleven).

He was afraid of Mexico 🫣 Romell Quioto was separated from the Honduran team

🇭🇳. According to multiple reports, the player was absent because he had to resolve ‘personal matters’ in Roatán. Reinaldo Rueda 🫡 (coach) didn’t like it and made the decision to delete it 📋❌… pic.twitter.com/jfc4fs0cCH — Plano Deportivo (@PlanoDeportivo) November 10, 2023

FOR THE TICKET TO THE AMERICAN CUP 🎟️🏆 This is the call for the Honduran teams to face Mexico in the quarterfinals of the Nations League where the tricolor will seek its place at the Copa América 2024.#Honduras #NationsLeague #Mexican team pic.twitter.com/KYuG2cIzCE — TVC Deportes (@TVCDeportes) November 8, 2023

Once again El Jimmy went to the elements that are active in Europe such as Guillermo Ochoa (Salernitana), César Montes (Almeria), Gerardo Artega (Racing Genk), Johan Vásquez (Genoa), Jorge Sánchez (Porto), Julián Araujo (Las Palmas), Edson Alvarez (West Ham), Orbelín Pineda (AEK Atenas), Luis Chavez (Dinamo Moscow), Santiago Gimenez (Feyenoord), Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven) and Raul Jimenez (Fulham).

Nor could they miss the repetitive Jesús Gallardo (Rayados), Jesus Angulo (Tigers), Erick Sánchez (Pachuca), Luis Romo (Scratched), Sebastian Cordova (Tigers), Roberto Alvarado (Chivas), Henry Martin (America) and Uriel Antuna (Blue Cross)added to those who live a great present like César Huerta (Pumas), Marcel Ruiz (Toluca) and Luis Malagon (America).

Noteworthy is the absence of Kevin Alvarezwho has been sick with a respiratory infection for some time and has not fully recovered.

#Marker 💪🏻⚽ Quiñones in front! Jimmy Lozano announces call-up for games against Honduras 👉🏼 https://t.co/1gv9yKWuwk pic.twitter.com/NpaOvPsFx7 — LA PRENSA (@laprensaoem) November 11, 2023