David Castillo, accused of being the mastermind behind the murder of indigenous and environmental leader Berta Cáceres, went to the bench for the first time last Tuesday, April 6. However, his defense challenged the magistrates who would decide the future of the businessman.

Only one day has passed since the oral trial for the murder of environmental leader Berta Cáceres and it has already been suspended. The defense of the accused as the alleged intellectual author, David Castillo, presented a challenge against the Sentencing Court, specifically against the judges who will decide whether or not he is guilty. This postpones the trial until the Court of Appeals decides whether or not to change the judges who know the process.

Víctor Fernández, a lawyer for the Cáceres family, explains that Castillo’s lawyers presented the new challenge this Wednesday, April 7, after he presented new evidence that supposedly would show that the defendant received money from Daniel Atala (financial manager of the company Desarrollos Energéticos DESA) to promote the logistics of the murder of Cáceres, two days before it occurred.

It is not the first time that the judicial procedure has been delayed. In fact, Castillo’s legal team tried to postpone the start of the trial last Tuesday, arguing that there were three pending appeals that must be evacuated. The defense also alleges that it still does not have in its possession the results of some expert proceedings that it considers essential in the process.

Despite the allegations, the Court declared the petitions inadmissible and the trial began. But now, the procedure is paused again due to the challenge, the fourth presented by Castillo’s lawyers.







This former executive president of the DESA company has been detained since March 2018 – when he was trying to leave the country – and is accused of being the intellectual author of the murder of the Honduran environmental leader. And it is that Castillo presided over the company that executed the Agua Zarca project, a hydroelectric plant to which Berta Cáceres opposed because it was in indigenous territory. The prosecution assures that it was there that the crime of the environmentalist, murdered in 2016, was ordered.

Both Cáceres and the Organization of the Lenca Indigenous People in Honduras (Copinh) to which the environmental leader belonged accused the DESA company of being behind the threats and assassination attempts against indigenous people. In fact, The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights ordered the Government of Honduras to take precautionary measures to protect the life of Berta Cáceres months before she was assassinated.

The particularity of the alleged intellectual author of the murder of Berta Cáceres in the midst of seven people already convicted

For the same case, Sergio Ramón Rodríguez Orellana, DESA manager; Douglas Geovanny Bustillo, a former military man; Mariano Díaz Chávez, an Army Major. Former Army officer Henry Javier Hernández, Elvin Rápalo, Edilson Duarte and Óscar Torres were also sentenced.

Bustillo was sentenced in November 2018 to 30 years in prison as a co-perpetrator of the murder. The lawyers of the murdered leader have already presented to the court a “relationship with the telephone dumps in which the conversation between David Castillo and Douglas Bustillo appears.”

David Castillo, the alleged mastermind of the murder of Honduran environmental and indigenous rights activist Berta Cáceres, is escorted by a police officer upon his arrival at the Supreme Court in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. © Elmer Martínez / AP

In this regard, the Public Ministry assures that Castillo and Bustillo exchanged messages and calls to follow up on the assassination plan of Berta Cáceres. Castillo would have supported logistics and provided resources to kill the environmentalist, according to the Honduran prosecutor’s office.

The entity plans to prove it in the trial with more than 55 pieces of evidence it has, according to what the communications director of the Public Ministry, Yuri Mora, told the AP agency. These include expert and scientific evidence and testimonies to prove Castillo Mejía’s guilt.

The defense of the accused, on the other hand, defends that the fairest thing is for Castillo to be acquitted. For Ritza Antúnez, Castillo’s lawyer, the process against the former DESA president responds to international pressure that is causing the prosecution to believe that “it must respond and convict an innocent person at all costs,” as Antúnez told AP.

The lawyer even says that the evidence against her client, such as the calls with the ex-military Bustillo, are created. “We hope that the judiciary will rule with justice, that it determines that David (Castillo) has been prosecuted with the creation of false conversations by an expert and that the Court determines that that expert from the prosecution withheld relevant information, such as the fact that David and Berta were friends and they deleted 146 chat pages, ”said the defender.

The environmentalist Cáceres, of the Lenca ethnic group, was the general coordinator of the Copinh (Civic Council of Popular and Indigenous Organizations of Honduras) when she was murdered in her home located in the city of La Esperanza, western department of Intibucá, in Honduras.

His murder has been one of the most visible committed in Latin America against an environmental leader. Although the process has led to several convictions of material authors, there is no person sentenced as an intellectual author.

“For us, the importance of the case against Roberto David Castillo Mejía is that it paves the way for the true intellectual authors,” said lawyer Víctor Fernández. In the opinion of the defender of the family of the environmental leader, the former president of DESA “was an employee of the criminal economic structure that carried out the murder of Berta Cáceres.”

The Sentencing Court expects to conclude the debate on the oral and public trial against Castillo on April 30. The last step to follow would be to set a date to establish whether David Castillo is innocent or guilty of the murder of Berta Cáceres.

With AP, EFE and local media