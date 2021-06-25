AFP Agency

Tegucigalpa, Honduras / 06/24/2021 23:26:10

Honduran authorities reported that they seized 22 businesses and assets from Geovanny Fuentes Ramirez, sentenced for drug trafficking in USA and who pointed to the president Juan Orlando Hernandez to receive bribes in exchange for protection for ttraffic drugs.

“The Special Prosecutor Against Organized Crime (FESCO) and the Technical Criminal Investigation Agency (ATIC) deal a new blow to the drug trafficking structures that operate in the country, this time with the seizure (seizure) of 22 commercial companies and five properties linked to the citizen Geovanny Fuentes Ramirez“said a statement from the Public Ministry.

Among the properties of Fuentes, captured in March 2020 at the Miami airport, are companies “rice, transportation, poultry farms, among others.”

Fuentes was convicted of drug trafficking by a New York court. At the trial, the US drug agency (DEA) claimed that the kingpin was “a ruthless, powerful and murderous cocaine trafficker in Honduras.”

By 2013, Fuentes “facilitated the shipment of large shipments of cocaine by bribing Juan Orlando Hernandez Alvarado, then president of the National Congress of Honduras and currently the president of Honduras, “said the prosecutor for the southern district of Manhattan, Audrey Strauss, during the trial.

Prosecutors for the Southern District of New York said in the process that all Honduran presidents since 2006, including current President Hernández, have received bribes from drug traffickers in exchange for protection and a promise not to be extradited.

Former deputy Juan Antonio “Tony” Hernández, 42, younger brother of the president, was sentenced on March 30 to life imprisonment for drug trafficking crimes also in USA.

At that time, President Hernández denied the accusations, and denied that the jury, influenced by the New York prosecutor’s office, believed the “false stories” that drug traffickers exposed in a vengeance, because it was his government that facilitated his extradition to USA.

DMZ