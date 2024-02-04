Honduras registered an earthquake this Saturday magnitude 5.3 on the open Richter scale, in the department of Islas de la Bahía, Caribbean of the country, with no reports of material damage or victims, the Fire Department reported.

The earthquake had its origin 67 kilometers northwest of the island of Roatán and at a depth of 10 kilometers, indicated the Honduran Fire Department.

He added that the earthquake occurred at the coordinates 16.846 degrees north and 86.235 degrees west.

So far there are no reports of victims or damage of any kind in the area of ​​influence of the earthquake.

The authorities of the relief agency called on the population to remain calm in the face of possible aftershocks.

Honduras is located in a region with a lot of seismic activity, although the majority of earthquakes are recorded in the Pacific, with a higher incidence in El Salvador and Nicaragua, countries with which it has a common border, as well as with Guatemala.

EFE

