The President of Honduras, Xiomara Castro, announced that his government will establish relations with China, a decision that could mean the end of the Central American country’s historic recognition of the Taiwan island.

“I have instructed Chancellor Eduardo Reina to manage the opening of official relations with the People’s Republic of Chinaas a sign of my determination to comply with the Government Plan and expand the borders freely in the concert of the nations of the world,” Castro wrote on his Twitter account.

I have instructed Chancellor Eduardo Reina to manage the opening of official relations with the People’s Republic of China, as a sign of my determination to comply with the Government Plan and expand the borders freely in concert with the nations of the world. — Xiomara Castro de Zelaya (@XiomaraCastroZ) March 14, 2023

Under its “one China” policy, which considers Taiwan a rogue province but an inalienable part of its territory, Beijing does not accept having relations with governments that they recognize the island, which sees itself as independent.

Honduran Foreign Minister Enrique Reina said that the decision was due to “pragmatism, not ideology,” the Reuters agency reported.

In statements to local television, Reina said that Honduras is “up to its neck” due to financial problems. Tegucigalpa owes Taiwan some US$600 milliona debt that partly motivated Honduras’s decision to open relations with China, the minister said.

“The global situation is complicated, we need to open up,” Reina said.

In addition, he indicated that Honduran government officials will meet with their Chinese counterparts in the coming days to formalize the relationship.

The Honduran foreign minister specified that the decision was not taken lightly and involved talks with the United States and allies in Asia. He assured that from now on his country intends to maintain trade ties with Taiwan.

“We need investment, cooperation and Honduras needs to be aggressive,” he said.

For his part, the spokesman for the chinese foreign ministryWang Wenbin said that Beijing “welcomes” Honduras’s decision to establish bilateral diplomatic relations.

Castro floated the idea of ​​cutting ties with Taiwan and opening them with China during his presidential campaign.

The supports that remain

The Honduran government’s decision to move away from Taiwan would leave the island with a handful of diplomatic allies.

Without Honduras, the list is reduced to 13 countries, which in the American continent include Guatemala, Belize, Haiti, and the islands of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in the Caribbean.

The last Latin American countries to break ties with Taiwan in favor of maintaining ties with China were Nicaragua, in December 2021, and the Dominican Republic, which eliminated recognition of Taipei in 2018.

The other countries that recognize Taiwan in the world are: Vatican City, Eswatini (formerly Swaziland) in southern Africa, and the Marshall Islands, Nauru, Palau and Tuvalu in Oceania.

The origin of the conflict

In 1949, China ended a long civil war with the victory of the communists, led by Mao Zedong, over the nationalist republicans, led by Chiang Kai-shek, who fled and installed their own government on the island of Taiwan.

In the context of the Cold War, many nations that opposed communism recognized the legitimacy of the government of Taiwan, a country that officially kept the name that China bore before the victory of the communists: Republic of China.

But as the economic power of the People’s Republic of China began to grow, many countries changed their position and opened diplomatic ties with the Mao government.

The United States began its formal relations with mainland China in 1979, however, it remains an ally of Taiwan.

