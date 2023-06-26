Honduras | More than 20 people killed in gang shootings in Honduras, government orders curfew

The curfew ordered by the president lasts 15 days. A prison riot earlier this week left 46 people dead.

of Honduras the government announced on Sunday that it had imposed a curfew in two cities in the northern part of the country. The ban was issued after more than 20 people died in the violence between Saturday and Sunday, reports Reuters.

Heavily armed men opened fire on Saturday evening in a billiard hall in the industrial town of Choloma. Thirteen people died in the shooting, and one of the shooters was seriously wounded, a police spokesman said Edgardo Barahona told Reuters.

According to the police, at least 11 other acts of violence classified as murder took place in the northern parts of the country on Saturday.

of Honduras president Xiomara Castro announced a 15-day nighttime curfew in Choloma. The ban came into effect immediately. Another curfew was imposed in the city of San Pedro Sula.

A partial state of emergency has been in place in parts of Honduras since last December due to violent gang violence.

The country’s security minister Gustavo Sanchez announced later Sunday that the government plans to send Congress its proposal to designate gang members as terrorists in the future.

The weekend the violence was a continuation of a violent riot that took place earlier this week in a women’s prison near the country’s capital, Tegucigalpa, in which 46 people died.